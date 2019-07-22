Wine 101 Tips With Barons Creek Wine Room

Whether you’re a wine novice or wine enthusiast…take note! Steph recently stopped by Barons Creek Wine Room on Georgetown’s Historic Square to get a lesson in all things wine from Certified Sommelier Anthony Makoujy.

Did you know that red wine should be kept and served at about 57 degrees? This is not typically room temperature in Texas so often times we are served room temperature red wine that is much too warm. We also learned tips on balanced wines, tannins and how to tell the difference.

The Georgetown location just opened, and they’ll welcome you with open arms and a lot of knowledge on wine! There are so many ways to enjoy a good glass of wine, which is why General Manager and Certified Sommelier Anthony Makoujy has created some delicious food and wine pairings. Next time you visit the BCV Wine Room, ask about the Cheese and Wine paired flights and Chocolate and Wine paired flights.

Thanks to their award-winning Texas winemaker, Russell Smith, Barons Creek Vineyards has celebrated four-years of growth and success in creating raving fans. From their Texas Merlot & Texas Tempranillo to their Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon, “Crazy Train,” BCV has built a steady following that they hope to expand as they immerse themselves in the charming, vibrant community that is Georgetown, Texas.

You can find more information and their opening hours online at BaronsCreekWineRoom.com.