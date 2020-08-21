Win Free Bread For A Full Year With Easy Tiger + Must-Try Toast Recipes!

Easy Tiger is cooking up a fun contest and you only have today and tomorrow to join it! All you have to do is share your award-winning toast recipe and the best culinary creation will receive free bread for a year from Easy Tiger. Entries will be considered based on culinary creativity and great photography.

How To Enter:

Post your recipe using Easy Tiger Bread on Instagram and tag @easytigeratx and #EasyTigerToast

Share the post on your Instagram Story and tag @easytigeratx

There is no limit on how many times you can enter.

Open to Austin area residents only. Contest ends Saturday, August 22. Winner to be announced Sunday, August 23.

Learn more about Easy Tiger’s 10,000 Loaves Community Challenge to help feed Austin benefitting Central Texas Food Bank, Keep Austin Fed, Drive A Senior, and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Must-Try Toast Recipes:

I’m all about avocado toast. I mean, it’s definitely a staple in my household for breakfast, lunch, and even dinner. It’s fast, easy, and filling. Plus, there are so many variations and it can be fun adding different toppings.

The Elevated Avocado Toast





Blueberry & Honey Toast

Okay, move over avocado toast. Hummus toast is taking over! Hummus is full of plant-based protein, is full of nutrients that fight inflammation, and is high in fiber because of the shell on the chickpeas. Like all plant-based foods, hummus can help lower cholesterol helping out all our hearts.

Hummus is dairy free, gluten free and nut free, so it can be easily served to anyone!



