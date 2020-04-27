Win A 3 Month Supply Of Nulo Pet Food With Our Spring Pet Picture Contest

Send in your best Spring themed photo of your pet ! Holly Marie of Holly Marie Photography gave us five tips to take pro pet pics and the Studio 512 team wants to see your pets!

The winner will receive a gift basket from Nulo Pet Food, as well as a 3-month supply of pet food (3 bags up to 24 lbs each)! Winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 12, on Studio 512 on KXAN.

To enter simply send us your best spring-themed pet pic by going to KXAN.com/Contests and click on the “Spring Pet Photo Contest” or follow this link.

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.