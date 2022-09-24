Have you ever wanted to win big? How does $75,000 in gift cards sound to you?

Danielle Gunter, the executive director of Texas Yes Project, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about how to secure a chance to hit the jackpot.

Tell us about Texas Yes Project and the idea behind this contest.

“Texas Yes Project helps students in your local community. We are excited to partner with the local food bank, as it is a great partnership. When students don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, they can focus on their schoolwork. We provide the basic tools for them to be successful in the classroom, so it is a great opportunity to support your local students.”

What is the contest?

“The contest is called ‘Gas and Groceries for Life Raffle and Auction.'”

How much are the tickets?

“You can buy one for $25, three for $50, or 10 for $100. People are able to purchase now through October 7 at midnight. The drawing will be held on October 13.”

Can you explain the Grand Prizes?

“Thanks to our sponsor Thomas J Henry, we are giving away $50,000 in grocery gift cards and $25,000 in gas gift cards to not one, but two lucky winners!”

Boost educational equality and get a chance to win! The website to purchase is GasAndGroceriesForLife.com.

This segment is paid for by Texas Yes Project and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.