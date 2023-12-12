The holidays are all about giving…and what if that means you get something pretty big along the way? Win one of three Mazda Miatas by supporting three local causes! Steve Gibson with Roger Beasley Mazda along with Grahame Jones of The 100 Club of Central Texas joined Studio 512 to talk about this fun event.

The three beneficiaries of the Mazda Miata Raffle are Austin Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa, Travis County Sheriff’s Operation Brown Santa and The 100 Club of Central Texas. Blue Santa & Brown Santa give toys and food to families in need in Austin and surrounding Travis County. The 100 Club of Central Texas supports families of first responders who have been killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

The Mazda Miata Raffle is $20 per ticket, and you can purchase as many tickets as you’d like! The raffle is is taking place now through January 2nd, with a drawing for the each of the three cars on January 5th, 2024. Steve says, “Every single ticket is actually three chances of winning, so you can’t go wrong!”

Buy tickets now at RogerBeasley.com or 100ClubCenTex.com.

This segment is paid for by Roger Beasley Mazda and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.