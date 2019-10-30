William Chris Wine Pairings With Your Kids’ Halloween Candy

Okay…you know you’re going to do it…you’re going to sneak some Halloween candy from your kids. But we want you to do it in a grown-up way!

We brought in D Thompson from William Chris Vineyards to give us wine pairings for your kids’ sugary treats:

Skittles + 2018 Pétillant Naturel Rosé Kit Kat + 2017 Mourvèdre, Timmons Estate Vineyard Snickers + Skeleton Key Red Blend

Check out William Chris’ winery out in Hye in the Hill Country. For more information on what they offer, go to www.williamchriswines.com, or follow them on social media, @williamchrisvineyards.