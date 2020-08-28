William Chris Vineyards’ Co-Owner, Chris Brundrett, Featured In Wine Enthusiast’s “40 Under 40” List

William Chris Vineyards Co-Owner and Winegrower, Chris Brundrett, has been named to Wine Enthusiast’s 2020 “40 Under 40” list. Chris is the first winemaker from Texas to be featured on the list, and was chosen as one of the best talents in the country working to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drinks culture.

The Wine Enthusiast “40 Under 40” list recognizes the young winemakers, brewers, beverage directors, grape growers, and other movers and shakers who are changing today’s beverage industry. The list will be featured in the October issue of Wine Enthusiast.

“It’s a huge honor to be on this year’s 40 Under 40 list, on behalf of the entire crew at William Chris Vineyards and the Texas wine region as a whole,” says Chris. “Hats off to Wine Enthusiast for seeking out wine and talent in newer regions like ours, and cheers to the other tastemakers on this year’s list!”

William Chris Vineyards’ mission is to focus on low-impact, 100% Texas-grown wine.

Learn more about everything William Chris Vineyards has to offer at williamchriswines.com.