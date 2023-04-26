Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why swapping your clothing seasonally is a great idea.
Sara and her team have a blog up on Moxie Space’s website, “How to Organize Your Seasonal Clothing Swap.”
Check out some snippets below:
BENEFITS FOR SWAPPING OUT YOUR SEASONAL CLOTHING
- Helps your clothing last longer
- Makes getting dressed easier and quicker
- Gives you a “new closet” 2 times a year
PRO TIPS
- Cull and gather (consider donating old/worn/never-used pieces)
- Keep everything together (don’t stash clothing all the house!)
- Bin and label wisely (weathertight containers with cedar, and keep labels broad)
