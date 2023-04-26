Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why swapping your clothing seasonally is a great idea.

Sara and her team have a blog up on Moxie Space’s website, “How to Organize Your Seasonal Clothing Swap.”

Check out some snippets below:

BENEFITS FOR SWAPPING OUT YOUR SEASONAL CLOTHING

  • Helps your clothing last longer
  • Makes getting dressed easier and quicker
  • Gives you a “new closet” 2 times a year

PRO TIPS

  • Cull and gather (consider donating old/worn/never-used pieces)
  • Keep everything together (don’t stash clothing all the house!)
  • Bin and label wisely (weathertight containers with cedar, and keep labels broad)

To learn more about Moxie Space’s professional organizing and unpacking services, go to MoxieSpace.com.