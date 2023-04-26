Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about why swapping your clothing seasonally is a great idea.

Sara and her team have a blog up on Moxie Space’s website, “How to Organize Your Seasonal Clothing Swap.”

Check out some snippets below:

BENEFITS FOR SWAPPING OUT YOUR SEASONAL CLOTHING

Helps your clothing last longer

Makes getting dressed easier and quicker

Gives you a “new closet” 2 times a year

PRO TIPS

Cull and gather (consider donating old/worn/never-used pieces)

Keep everything together (don’t stash clothing all the house!)

Bin and label wisely (weathertight containers with cedar, and keep labels broad)

To learn more about Moxie Space’s professional organizing and unpacking services, go to MoxieSpace.com.