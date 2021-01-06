Why You Should Add Hyaluronic Acid Into Your Winter Skincare Routine

As we transition into the colder months, our skin will crave extra moisture to counteract drier environments. Hyaluronic acid is great at holding water and giving skin resilience and firmness. It not only helps the skin look beautiful but also helps it function at its best. Beauty Trend Expert, Brooke Nichol chats all things Hyaluronic Acid – from fillers to serums, what it is, and what the benefits are:

What is Hyaluronic Acid?

Hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the skin, but is lost over time and needs to be replaced. It works like a sponge for dry skin to attract moisture and lock it in.

It’s well known for its skin benefits, especially alleviating dry skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and speeding up wound healing.

