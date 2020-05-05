Why You Need A Will Today With The Wiewel Law Firm

The dangers of dying without a will cannot be overstated. It can easily lead to the wrong person receiving your estate, very high legal fees, and break-up of the family. There is nothing more important than having a qualified attorney prepare for the worse, so when a death occurs, the worst doesn’t happen. Stephanie spoke with Brad Wiewel about some options that The Wiewel Law Firm can offer you.

Can you tell us a little about what the Wiewel Law Firm specializes in?

We are an estate planning and probate law firm. We do special needs planning, wills, trusts, medicaid planning and we do probate when people pass away.

Why is it important to have a will?

If you die with a will, you get to control where your property goes. If you die without a will the state government gets total control. The state government has written a will for you and you don’t even know what it says.

What besides a will do you need?

What’s really needed now besides a will is medical documents. You need a Texas Medical Power of Attorney and a Texas living well. The biggest thing you need is a HIPPA release. This allows medical staff to speak with your family because under federal law it’s private.

