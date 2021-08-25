Why Early Diagnosis And Gene Therapy Is Important To Treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A year and a half ago, Kathryn McBride and her family received a devastating diagnosis in the midst of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McBride joined Studio 512 Co-host Stephanie Gilbert to share her son’s experience with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) — a rare, genetic disease.

McBride spoke about how early diagnosis and treatment transformed his life.

Dr. Sandy Reyna with Global Medical Affairs also joined Gilbert to discuss the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. She talked about why newborn screening is critical for diagnosing SMA.

For more information, visit CureSMA.org.

This segment is paid for by Novartis and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.