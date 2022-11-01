Bookminders provides complete outsourced accounting solutions for over 475 small to mid-size businesses and nonprofit organizations, and now they are coming to Austin.

Jessica Minkus, the CEO of Bookminders, and Pamela Falkner Hartigan, the director of business development at Bookminders, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk to us about why clients choose Bookminders and the onboarding process.

Why do clients choose to outsourced accounting?

Jessica Minkus said:

Turnover

Affordability

Access to expertise

” You don’t have to manage an in-house person, and some services also assume the HR responsibilities for the accountant. Depending on the outsourced accounting firm chosen, there may be a hosted service available, or there may not. If it is hosted, they typically are responsible for the security of the financial info.”

Why do clients choose Bookminders for their accounting needs?

Falkner Hartigan said Bookminders provides a complete array of resources.

“At the very start of onboarding with Bookminders, we review their process for efficiencies, Redesign the system, and manage it from start to finish,” Falkner Hartigan said. “We have a highly qualified, trained staff. Clients have an onboarding accountant, an ongoing accountant, and a client relations manager. All our accountants are supported by Bookminders’ entire operations and management team.”

“We have our own internal QA process to ensure accuracy of financial statements. Continually reviewing the file for process improvements ensures that all clients can expect consistent, high-level of service,” Minkus said. “Not only do we manage clients’ financial info, but we also provide a secure, cloud-based platform so they can access their information from anywhere.”

What can prospective clients expect when they reach out to Bookminders?

“Our business development team will evaluate each prospective client to determine if a partnership would be mutually beneficial. If not, we often are able to refer them elsewhere,” Falkner Hartigan said. “Clients are billed on a volumetric basis. We will review their activity and accounting needs to provide the best possible estimate for our service. We usually find the actual costs are within 10% of that number.”

“Once a client chooses to move forward, our business development team facilitates a smooth handoff to the operations team starting with the initial client meeting and throughout the onboarding process.”

Where can we learn more?

Follow Bookminders on Facebook (@BookmindersAustin), Twitter (@Bookminders), and LinkedIn (Bookminders) to keep up with new opportunities in the ATX and surrounding area. Bookminders is hiring. View openings and apply online at Bookminders.com.

This segment is paid for by Bookminders and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.