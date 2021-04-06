Why Choose Assisted Living With Tailor-Made Senior Services

Determining the best living situation for you or an aging loved one can be a complicated and emotional process. While most people want to remain in their homes for as long as possible, there comes a time when living alone may be unsafe physically and emotionally. Those seniors who live alone often experience issues like social isolation and loneliness, as well as problems with medication management, inadequate nutrition, fall risks, and other health and safety hazards. Assisted living is a safer, healthier option for older adults who need more help than family members can provide at home. If you are interested in the benefits of choosing assisted living for you or an older loved one, here are some reasons why assisted living is frequently better than living at home.

Enhanced Safety and Security– Safety and security issues tend to increase when we are older, particularly for seniors living alone. For instance, aging adults are more susceptible to dangerous slips and falls. Assisted living communities offer monitoring and care staff that can be contacted immediately in the event of an emergency. Assisted living facilities are specifically designed to accommodate the needs of older adults and offer greater accessibility and safety features that cannot be easily replicated in a home environment.

Nutritious Meals– Malnutrition in older adults is a growing concern, and seniors who live alone are more likely to be impacted by a deficient diet resulting in medications not working as prescribed. In an assisted living community, older adults can enjoy healthy meals prepared each day. Most communities even have licensed dieticians and nutritionists on staff to ensure seniors receive necessary nutrients and develop dietary accommodations for those with medical conditions.

Opportunities for Social Activity- Living at home alone can be insulating and may even lead to issues such as anxiety and depression. In assisted living, there are opportunities to socialize with peers. Activities range from art classes to book clubs and trips to concerts or the theatre, there are plenty of ways for seniors to get involved and make new friends in assisted living communities.

Help with Daily Tasks- One of the primary reason’s families consider assisted living is escalating care needs for yourself or older loved ones that make living at home difficult and unsafe. You or your loved one may need extra help with activities such as bathing, dressing, eating, medication management, and other daily needs that require the support of caregivers. In assisted living, residents receive help with daily tasks as well as access to skilled nursing or rehabilitative care if necessary. You can be confident knowing that you or your loved one has around-the-clock support from professional caregivers. Today’s assisted living facilities provide a level of comfort, safety, and socialization that is far beyond what can be provided at home. Ultimately, assisted living is a healthier and safer option for those who need extra support with daily activities, offering an improved quality of life. Assisted living is a savings over providing care at home and you are not faced locating replacement if a scheduled caregiver doesn’t show.

For more information visit TailorMadeSS.com.

Sponsored by Tailor-Made Senior Services. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.