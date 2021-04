If you'd like to make naturally-dyed eggs without spending the extra time boiling fruits and veggies, Wheatsville has some natural kits available for purchase. Plus, Wheastville has tons of Easter goodies, all of the ingredients for an Easter brunch and dinner. Everything from lamb chops to vegan roasts!

Wheatsville Food Co-op is a full service, natural foods cooperative grocery store, that has been serving the central Austin community since 1976. The cooperative works to create more: local, organic, sustainable food options, co-op economy and more happy people. Wheatsville stocks more than 2,000 local items on their shelves and offer a 100-percent organic, fair trade coffee bar, made-to-order sandwiches, salad bar, pantry essentials and more. They are the only retail grocery cooperative in Texas and have more than 20,000 invested owners.