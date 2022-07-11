Blake Whittlesey, vice president of operations at Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling, and Dakota Smith, vice president of sales at Whittlesey, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their business and partnering with Family Eldercare and KXAN for the Summer Fan Drive.

The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is taking place on July 15, 2022, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

How did Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling get its start in 1975?

“Clayton Whittlesey and his two older brothers founded Whittlesey Landscape Supplies in 1975 as a landscaping and lawn maintenance operation. We harvested railroad ties and sold them in the Austin area,” Whittlesey said.

“They expanded their yard in 1979, turning it into a full-service landscape supply yard, the first of its kind in the area to handle special mixes, garden soils, rock, stone, gravel, and compost. Eventually, we started manufacturing our own mulches, soil, and aggregates in the bulk. We started to bag the product and offer delivery services to not only commercial companies, but homeowners as well.”

What has Whittlesey become today and what are the services and products you offer?

“We have had a great foundation to grow from that Clayton helped develop. We have expanded to service other locations such as Round Rock, Liberty Hill, and the Hill Country,” Smith said.

“We now offer products by the bag, bulk, and ton. We manufacture about 75% of what we sell. Whittlesey also owns a fleet of trucks from end dumps to floats to haul its specialty landscape materials and bagged materials. Manufacturing and having its own fleet of trucks ensures Whittlesey’s ability to give its customers the great service, consistency, quality, and reliability that they have come to know and trust. With such a wide-ranging list of product offerings and an efficient fleet of equipment, Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling and its staff continue to serve a large variety of customers in and around Austin and Central Texas. Whittlesey has expanded into the roll-off dumpster division and now sells turf.”

We know you guys are a big part of the communities your locations are located in, but what made you want to get involved with the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive?

“We started talking to Jim Spencer last year about the Summer Fan Drive and one thing led to another about the partnership. Both Austin and Central Texas have been so good to me and my family. My whole family agrees that we need to continue to give back to the communities we are involved in because it has given so much to all of us. It is all about helping people and giving back to the community. It makes me sick and breaks my heart to think of an elderly person sitting in a hot house with no A/C or air. God bless Family Eldercare. We are so happy and honored to be a part of such a great organization,” Whittlesey said.

Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling has four locations across Central Texas including Austin, Round Rock, Liberty Hill, and Granite Shoals — all are Summer Fan Drive drop-off locations for fans and funds. They’ll also have fans for purchase to then donate to those in need.

Learn more and donate to the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive at 989rock.com or call 512-989-ROCK.

This segment is paid for by Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.