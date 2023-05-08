If you are looking for a new home we have some exciting information for you. The nation’s largest sustainable community is right here in Austin. One of the builders breaking ground in this next-generation community is AHA Dream Homes.

Fred Herrejon, the president of AHA Dream Homes, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about AHA Dream Homes.

“I am a second-generation home builder that started my family-owned business in 2008 and have been building homes in the Greater Austin area ever since then. As a smaller but well-established Austin homebuilder, I give homeowners my personal attention throughout the entire building process; offer in-house design services by our professional interior designer; and with our experienced building team, provide the high level of quality I’ve built my reputation on.”

‘We believe in quality, not quantity so we can pay attention to details because we are building five homes at a time, not 20. Our efficient building process allows us to deliver our homes in three to six months. which is quicker than most volume builders.”

Your homes are beautiful. Tell us what makes them special.

“Our modern home designs are constantly changing to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s homeowners. Our smart home technology and energy-efficient practices have always been at the forefront of our work.”

“We are certified Tesla solar installers. Our wide-open floorplans feature a combined family room, dining, and kitchen living spaces as well as luxurious owner’s suites — all are filled with an elevated level of standard features providing exceptional luxury and convenience.”

What makes Whisper Valley so appealing to your home buyers?

“First and foremost, the incredible EcoSmart package offers geothermal heating and cooling, paired with solar panels, smart home technology, and energy-efficient appliances that help us build zero-energy-capable homes. They love that and can’t get it anywhere else. But the other thing buyers really like is the modern and varied architectural styles of Whisper Valley homes. It’s a defining difference in this community. This is the future of building homes.”

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley, an EcoSmart Community, and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.