Whisper Valley Developer Taurus Investment Holdings recently worked with the City of Austin for more than two years on a concept plan for a huge new 600-acre park in East Austin. Designs are being finished.

Douglas Gilliland, the managing director of Taurus Investment Holdings, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us all about this amazing new space.

Tell me a little about Whisper Valley.

“Whisper Valley is a 2,063-acre Master Planned Community in East Austin designed with sustainable principles including preserving the environment, healthy living, advanced technology, and attainability.”

“This award-winning community is powered by an innovative EcoSmart GeoGrid™ infrastructure that delivers geothermal heating and cooling to every home, greatly reducing energy consumption and drastically reducing monthly home energy bills. The monthly savings you get on your electric bills will help offset the effect of the higher interest rates. These zero-energy-capable homes in Whisper Valley are priced from the low $300s to $600s.”

“In addition, Whisper Valley’s many amenities include three planned on-site Del Valle ISD schools, a community center with a resort pool and fitness center, a dog park, trails, pocket parks, and organic gardens. The crown jewel will be a 600-acre Whisper Valley Public Park.”

What will Whisper Valley Public Park be like when it is finished?

“It will become East Austin’s next great destination. As the center piece of a new master trail plan, our park will connect to the 4,000-acre Walter E. Long Park, the 14-mile Travis County trail system, and East Metropolitan Park — ultimately offering 20 miles of trails. Gilleland Creek (no relation) runs the entire length of Whisper Valley Public Park, which has also been named a Certified Wildlife Habitat.”

“We’ve been working on this concept plan with the City of Austin for two years and this park will be built out in seven phases.”

It will include the following:

Four miles of 12-foot-wide concrete trails for bikes, strollers etc.

Three miles of decomposed granite nature trails winding along the creek

Manicured multi-use open spaces

Creekside picnic lawns

Playgrounds

Shade Structures & Restrooms

Natural amphitheaters for concerts or events

Trailheads

Gardens & landscaped areas

Benches

“This will be an incredible park for everyone to enjoy, but for our Whisper Valley residents, it will feel like their own private park with a trail system, connecting neighborhoods with all these wonderful amenities & activities. Don’t you wish you lived here?”

What is the timing for Whisper Valley Park to be completed?

“This concept plan has been adopted by us and the city so the first phase is in the final design stage and we are focusing on the trails first. Once the trail construction is started, we will start on the design of the two large programmed activity areas to determine the final amenities chosen. Construction completion will be in about six years.”

To learn all about Whisper Valley — an EcoSmart Community in East Austin — and the new 600-acre park, go to WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley by Taurus Investment Holdings and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.