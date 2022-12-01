If you are looking for a new home, we have some exciting information for you. Two new phases of homesites are now open in the nation’s largest sustainable community right here in Austin.

Douglas Gilliland, the managing director of Taurus Investment Holdings and developer of Whisper Valley — An EcoSmart Community, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Douglas, tell us about these new phases. I hear you now have six homebuilders?

“We now have six home builders offering a wide variety of home designs priced from the $300s to $600s. Chesmar Homes has just joined our line-up of outstanding builders which includes Pacesetter Homes, GFO Homes, AHA Dream Homes, Thurman Homes, and Terrata Homes.”

What makes Whisper Valley so unique?

“Whisper Valley utilizes an innovative geothermal energy system designed by EcoSmart Solution to deliver zero energy capable, high-tech homes at an affordable price. These homes help homeowners reduce energy consumption, protect the environment and save money on monthly energy bills.”

How does that work?

“EcoSmart combines the natural geothermal energy from the earth to reduce energy consumption with Solar PV to generate home electricity. A ground source heat pump in the home replaces the traditional HVAC system providing high-efficiency heating and cooling. Then smart home technology helps homeowners manage and monitor their energy usage in order to maximize their energy savings.”

“In fact, Whisper Valley was just notified that it won an award for Best Green Community at the prestigious ‘Best in American Living’ Awards. That is the latest national award the community has won for its innovation and sustainable principles.”

What else can you tell us about this award-winning master-planned community?

“Whisper Valley has over 700 acres of green space including a planned 600-acre public park, walking trails, and professionally managed organic gardens providing farm-fresh produce to residents. Focused on healthy living, Whisper Valley also has a resort pool, fitness center, dog park, and community center for events and activities including a demonstration kitchen for cooking classes. A full-time lifestyle director also connects residents with over 40 planned events each month including a monthly Farmer’s Market.”

Learn more about cutting-edge technology, the six home builders, and living in the Naturehood at WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley — An EcoSmart Community and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.