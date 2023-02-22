Have you ever gone to a bar and been asked “What’s your zodiac sign?”

Well, Eater Austin is turning this pickup line on it’s head with some recommendations for spots that you should visit based off of your star sign, “even for the Taurus that hates leaving their house,” as Erin Russell from Eater wrote in her article.

She joined Rosie to tell Studio 512 some of her top picks.

Aries:

“Indulge an Aries’s competitive streak at Cidercade. In addition to great lakeside people-watching, Cidercade boasts 150 video games to play, making it basically impossible for them to get bored. Drinks-wise, there are a whole host of interesting ciders from Bishop, in flavors from orange blossom to chai tea. Although the decisive Aries will likely have no problem choosing a flavor, there are also flights available.”

Taurus:

“Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar. This cozy wine bar and bookstore in Central East Austin is the closest a Taurus can get to actually staying at home. The Taurus will love the two-story space with plush chairs and gorgeous dark wood, a wide selection of new book releases, and the small patio, too.”

Gemini:

“Whisler’s. This always-crowded East Sixth bar with a giant communal patio is perfect for social butterfly Geminis to make new friends. The menu spans intriguing rotating cocktails, beer, and wine so they can indulge whatever personality they’re feeling that evening. Best of all, when the urge to change locations strikes, which it almost certainly will, there’s an entirely another bar upstairs (Mezcalería Tobalá, an intimate bar for sampling mezcal) and a street full of fun nearby.”

Virgo:

“Even a fussy Virgo won’t find anything to criticize at the downtown bar Roosevelt Room. First of all, reservations are encouraged — a practical Virgo is hesitant to leave these things to chance. Furthermore, the cocktails are impeccable and served in their proper glassware, from a perfectly executed daiquiri to exciting house cocktails like the Black Pearl, which comes in a clove-smoked treasure chest.

Alternately, take a Virgo to a great dive bar, like Crown & Anchor Pub or Barfly’s. It’s exhausting solving everyone else’s problems, and sometimes they just want a cold, cheap beer.”

Aquarius:

“Draught House. It’s extremely likely that an Aquarius is a beer nerd who can spend hours at this pub dissecting the finer points of IPAs — but if not, they will still find an intellectual-skewing crowd ready to talk about any given concept late into the evening. With its Shire-like interior and rambling outdoor patio far from any major drinking thoroughfare, Draught House also offers an unassuming, untrendy atmosphere that’s perfect for pretension-hating Aquarians.”

Find the full list of zodiac signs and bar recommendations and keep up with our city’s food and drink scene at Austin.Eater.com.