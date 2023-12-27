UT fans are looking forward to cheering on the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, 2023! Check out some local restaurants and bars that will be showing the game:

The Sugar Bowl: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies, Jan. 1st at 7:45 pm

TLC Austin – TLC is kicking off New Year’s Day with a Bathrobe Bingo Brunch and will be showcasing the Sugar Bowl with sound on January 1st at 7:45 p.m. Book your reservations here.

TLC Austin

Progress Coffee – Progress Coffee will be showing the Sugar Bowl at both their Austin and Buda locations on January 1st. Enjoy local beers and food trucks, craft cocktails, and delicious coffee as you cheer on the Longhorns.

Progress Coffee, photo courtesy Dany Parsons

Corner Bar – Corner Bar will be showing the Rose Bowl (Alabama vs Michigan) and the Sugar Bowl (Texas vs Washington) with sound on on January 1st.

Corner Bar, photo courtesy Nathan Beels

Revelry Kitchen + Bar – Revelry Kitchen + bar will have a New Year’s Day brunch and will be playing both Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl games with sound on on January 1st.