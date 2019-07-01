Where To See Fireworks For Free This 4th Of July

If you’ve got the whole family together for the holiday, it can be hard to find a celebration to suit everyone! Thankfully, Heidi Okla of Do512 stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about what fun we can have for kids and adults at prices that won’t break the bank.

Here is Heidi’s big list of FREE events for the 4th of July:

Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks @ Vic Mathias Shores:

-Concert starts at 8:30 p.m., fireworks to follow.

-Head out in your favorite patriotic ensemble for this annual Austin tradition. Free fireworks, free live performance by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, great food and drinks, and a variety of local arts & crafts vendors. Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Celebration @ Hill Country Galleria:

-Activities begin at 4 p.m., fireworks are at 9:15 p.m.

-Visitors can see local art vendors, live music, barbecue, festival food, fair rides & games, and of course, fireworks! Round Rock Frontier Days Festival & Fireworks @ Old Settlers Park:

-Parade at 10 a.m., Frontier Days Festival opens at 12 p.m., fireworks are after dark.

-Enjoy fireworks, carnival rides, Jalapeño Pepper Eating Contest, Swifty Swine Pig Races, children’s games, Sam Bass Shootout, Movies in the Park featuring Captain Marvel, skydivers, and music from the Austin Symphonic Band. Georgetown’s Sertoma 4th of July Celebration @ San Gabriel Park:

-Activities begin at 11 a.m., fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.

-The festivities include over 60 arts and craft booths, 20 food vendors, kiddie rides, bounce houses, and games, a petting zoo and musical entertainment.

-Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the low water crossing on Morrow St., ending at the Gazebo. Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival @ The Pfield:

-Activities begin at 5 p.m., concert is at 6:30 p.m., fireworks are at 9 p.m.

-Enjoy music from Suede, delicious eats from food trucks, a kids’ area and of course… fireworks! New Braunfels Fourth of July Spectacular @ Landa Park:

-Music is at 6:30 p.m., fireworks are at 9:15 p.m.

-Enjoy the largest Independence Day celebration in New Braunfels featuring music and fireworks over Landa Lake. Come early, bring a picnic and enjoy the show!

The following events are NOT FREE, but they’re great for anyone who wants early events on July 3rd:

Round Rock Express Independence Day Celebration @ Dell Diamond:

-Celebrate the U.S.A. at Dell Diamond with a spectacular postgame fireworks show. Lawn tickets start at $7; game starts at 7:05 p.m. Volente Fireworks Show @ Beachside Billy’s:

-Dinner is from 6-8 p.m., fireworks are at 9 p.m.

-Get tickets for a VIP buffet dinner ($29/adult and $24/kids under age 12) that includes entrance to the water park, a dinner buffet and a guaranteed seat for a view of the fireworks show.

And there’s more! If you’re looking for fun AFTER the 4th of July, Heidi’s got some suggestions:

Austin Sound & Cinema:

-Movies, music and food trucks on the Long Center Lawn brought to you by Do512, Do512 Family and Alamo Drafthouse. Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy on July 10. FREE! Do512 Family Supports Zilker Summer Musical:

-This year is Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” from July 12 to Aug 17.

-Free and donations are welcome!

