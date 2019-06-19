Where To Salsa In Austin: The Puerto Rican Cultural Center’s Salsa and Heritage Festival

It’s the hand-clapping, toe-tapping, skirt-flinging dance we all know and love — salsa!

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center’s Salsa and Heritage Festival is Saturday June 22, starting at 6 PM. Ruty Ontiveros with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center joined the Studio 512 Team to show them some moves.

Celebrando 2019 includes special guests such as:

-Joaquin Nieves, Director of Guateque Ballet Folklorico

-Irvin Santiago, Cuatrista and Trovador from Morovis

-Victor Rosado, Guitarrista from Corozal

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center offers twelve weekly performing arts programs, ongoing cultural events, and opportunities to learn Taino heritage. The programs are open to the entire Central Texas community.

The event is being held at the the ballroom at JCC Austin on Hart Lane. For more information go to prfdance.org