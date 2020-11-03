Where to Get Free Stuff & Discounts After Casting Your Ballot

In partnership with Chefs for the Polls, Torchy’s Tacos is supporting the Austin community as they get out to vote by providing free food to those in poll lines on election day, November 3, 2020!

Starting at 11 a.m., Torchy’s will provide voters at Monterey Oaks polling site (4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd Austin, TX 78749) with the choice of one of the following: The Washingtonian, Beef Fajita, or Trailer Park taco, along with a side of Green Chile Queso and bottled water.*

Torchy’s is no stranger to politically inspired tacos – The Washingtonian, which is available through Election Day, complements the popular Democrat and Republican Tacos that fans clamor for year-round. Additionally, taco fiends have been loving Torchy’s Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign in which:

Guests receive a Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign button free with the purchase of The Washingtonian through today, while supplies last.

Customers can order Tacos/Queso 2020-themed merchandise at torchysmerch.com to celebrate Damn Good food (including campaign yard signs so fun that some have even been snagging them right from Torchy’s front yards!)

Austin Bouldering Project: Get a half-price day pass.

Austin Couch Potatoes: Show your voting sticker and get a free pillow.

Bao’d Up: Get a housemade cinnamon sugar “bao-nut” with every order.

Crux Climbing Center: Bring your voting sticker and get $10 off day passes and $5 off retail.

Circle Brewing Co.: Voters get their first pint for $1 at the taproom if they wear their sticker.

Counter Culture: Show your sticker and get a free cup of Zhi tea.

East Austin Hotel: On Election Day, get a 10% discount on your order after voting.

Home Slice Pizza: Exchange your voting sticker for a free slice of pizza at the window of both locations.

Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee: Get a special voting-themed cookie on Election Day after you show your sticker.

Soup Peddler: Bring your voting sticker or a selfie with your blank mail-in ballot and get a free 8-ounce cup of soup.

Still Austin Whiskey Co.: You can get a complimentary draft cocktail at the tasting room by showing your sticker.

The Austin Winery: Get 20% off bottles to go with the online code VOTE.

2 Tarts Bakery: Free slice of cake with your “I Voted” sticker.

Make sure you check out each place’s website or call them for the latest details and exact terms of the deal. For more information visit PollPerks.com.