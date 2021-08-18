Where To Get Delicious Salads In Austin

Salads can be anything but basic. If you think it’s rabbit food, it’s a good thing you came across this article. There are so many variations to make a salad delicious, satisfying, and filling. We rounded up some of our favorite places in town to grab some yummy greens.

1. Sour Duck

Your neighborhood bakery, cafe, and cocktail garden, offering locally sourced handcrafted baked goods, sandwiches, snacks, coffee, cocktails, wine, and beer for socially distanced dine-in or take-away. However, we’d like to shine the spotlight and point out a star menu item, The Peach Salad. The Peach Salad is so unique and absolutely delicious. The salad has heirloom tomatoes, peaches, celery root and coconut puree, seed mix, and is topped with a fresh lime vinaigrette. The salad is vegan and gluten-free and it will most likely change your life for the better! Sour Duck also serves up a yummy and refreshing Watermelon Salad that is pretty popular too.

CC: @dandeliongatherings

Pro Tip: Start off with the Peach Salad and order their burger (seriously one of the best in Austin) served on a Challah bun…need we say more? GO! To learn more, visit Sour Duck’s website.

2. Cenote

From breakfast tacos to sandwiches to locally roasted veggie plates, Cenote strives to use only the highest quality and all-natural ingredients possible. Supporting Texas farmers and buying local when possible. Cenote is a quintessential Austin spot and what you might not know is their salads are one of the bests in town. So, what’s the key to a great salad– fresh ingredients and at Cenote, that’s guaranteed. Check out their featured salads-HERE! Pro Tip: The portions at Cenote are rather large. Keep in mind, they offer 1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Salad and 1/2 Salad 1/2 Soup.

3. Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

The Grove Wine Bar and Kitchen has four locations: Westlake, Lakeway, Downtown, and Cedar Park. They buy produce from local farms like Pedernales Valley, Bella Verdi, and Honey Doe and cook with organic ingredients every chance they get. All of their restaurants have plenty of patio seating because there’s nothing like dining al fresco in beautiful Central Texas. Our top salad picks are:

Seared Salmon Salad salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, and topped with a miso vinaigrette

Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu (a citrus-based sauce commonly used in Japanese cuisine), and a sambal-ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad Fresh, crisp romaine hearts, tossed in their homemade Caesar dressing, topped with house-made garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan. Pro Tip: Add some chicken to this salad.



To learn more about the restaurant or to make a reservation visit their website.

4.Two Hands Cafe

Two Hands is a community-focused cafe that strives to create nutritious, simple, and delicious food paired with exceptional coffee. Our top salad pick is the Brassicas Salad. It’s a salad that is flavorful, filling, and Gluten-free. Charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft-boiled egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili, and seeds. Visit Two Hand’s website to learn more.

CC: Two Hands Cafe

5. Local Foods Austin Pop-Up

Located on Burnet Road, Local Foods’ menu features scratch-made sandwiches, salads, and sides using local ingredients whenever possible. They have a permanent location coming to downtown Austin very soon! See below for their incredible salads:

Seasonal Harvest Salad Greens, brussels sprouts, Pure Luck goat cheese, purple hull peas, Texas watermelon, summer beets, candied Georgetown pecans, pickled onions, fresh Herb Vinaigrette on the side



Asian Chicken Salad Shredded kale and green cabbage, diced red bell pepper, Texas watermelon, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette



Chicken Cobb Salad Greens with roast chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, Texas blue cheese, pickled onion, tomatoes, farm egg, local cilantro-corn, and dressed with a honey-dijon vinaigrette



Taco Salad Baby kale, Romaine, house-made vegan “taco meat,” avocado, roasted cilantro-corn, tomato, marinated jicama, pickled onion, tortilla strips, kidney beans, pumpkin seeds, and dressed with a lime vinaigrette



To learn more or to place an order to go, visit their website.

6. Rosie’s Favorite Salad Is From Tumble 22

Our very own Rosie Newberry’s top pick is the Hot Chicken Cobb Salad from Tumble 22. Romaine, deviled eggs, hot chicken tenders, avocado tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. YUM!

7. Steph’s Favorite Salad Is From True Food Kitchen

And our very own Stephanie Gilbert is a fan of the Tuscan Kale Salad at True Food Kitchen. She likes to add salmon and highly recommends it. True Foods Kitchen has two locations in Austin. To learn more, visit their website.

Apparently, The Tuscan Kale Salad from True Food Kitchen is what kale salad dreams are made of!

Is there a local spot in town that serves up your favorite salad? We want to know! Send us an email at Studio512@kxan.com and we will add it to the list.