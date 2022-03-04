Where To Eat & Stay In Austin During SXSW

SXSW is back and Austin has so much to offer during the experience including excellent cuisine and incredible places to stay. Our friends at MYLK COLLECTIVE have come up with some suggestions to help out festival goers and visitors alike.

Where To Eat Downtown

Tacodeli on Congress – If you’re looking to chow down on tacos while soaking up some sun, Tacodeli on Congress is the spot for you. With their expansive menu breakfast tacos, and beef, chicken, seafood, and veggie tacos, Tacodeli makes it easy to grab a quick bite on the go, or to sit down and stay a while. Their dog-friendly patio has plenty of seating perfect for queso snacking and agua fresca sipping. Tacodeli is located in the heart of Congress at 301 Congress Ave. and this location is open till 3 pm daily.

Walton’s – Grab a pastry and a good latte, and start your morning at Walton’s Fancy and Staple. Walton’s opens bright and early at 8am making it ideal for early risers who want to kick start their South By experience before the crowds start rolling in. Their Fancy Lunch combo is complete with half a sandwich paired with either a cup of soup or side salad and is a great option when looking for a light bite that’ll leave you feeling satisfied. Their pastry case is also always stocked full and you can’t go wrong with their Golden Egg, a nutmeg infused yellow cake dipped in melted butter and coated with cinnamon sugar. You can find Walton’s conveniently located at 609 W. 6th St.

Fareground – Fareground is your one-stop-shop when it comes to Downtown drinking and dining. Complete with two full service bars and six eateries, Fareground makes it easy to pick and choose exactly what you’re craving. Whether you’re looking for dumplings from Little Wu, falafel and hummus from TLV, pizza from The Market, or a burger from Henbit, Fareground offers over 120 dishes featuring offerings from across the globe. They also recently launched new happy hour and brunch offerings. Every day at DRINK starting at 5pm, you can find $4 house cocktails, draft beers, and house wines. Pop into Fareground every weekend from 11am-5pm and build your perfect brunch. From Henbit’s Pancake Stack, to Little Wu’s Pork Belly Bao, there’s something for everyone. Indulge in $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys from bar DRINK. Fareground is located inside of One Eleven Congress at 111 Congress Ave.

Where To Eat On The Eastside

Revelry Kitchen + Bar – Revelry’s spacious patio, stellar food and drink menu, and party vibes make it the perfect SXSW destination. Located on the Eastside at 1410 E. 6th St., they offer a weekday happy hour with $5 appetizers, $2 off house cocktails, $1 off local beers and more. Their Crispy Chicken Sandwich made with spiced buttermilk battered chicken, slaw, sriracha mayo, and house pickles and their RK Burger made with ½ lb angus beef, sriracha mayo, onion, mixed greens, tomato, house made pickles, and your choice of cheddar or pepper-jack are always crowd favorites!

Old Thousand – When hip-hop meets Chinese food meets Texas you get Old Thousand. Old Thousand’s menu features an eclectic and inventive mix of flavors, ingredients, and styles with modern interpretations of classic American-Chinese recipes. Menu highlights include their Brisket Fried Rice made with House Smoked Beef Brisket, Chinese Sausage, Scallion, and Egg; Xiao Mian which is a vegan dish made with Wheat Noodles, Peanuts, Szechuan Peppercorns, and Chili Oil; and their General Tso’s Chicken made with their Old Thousand General Tso’s Sauce, Tianjin Chili, Kohlrabi, Apple, and Jasmine Rice. Their menu is very vegetarian/vegan friendly so it’s a great option for those looking to eat meat-free or dairy-free. You can find Old Thousand at 1000 E. 11th St.

Where To Eat Outside Of The Festival

Aviary Wine & Kitchen – Escape the SX hustle and bustle at Aviary Wine & Kitchen. Located at 2110 S. Lamar Blvd., Aviary’s extensive wine list and pairing-focused food menu offers diners a one of a kind experience. Their rotating seasonal menu utilizes farm-to-table ingredients sourced locally wherever possible. They just launched their new happy hour on Tuesdays – Saturday featuring $10 Wagyu Smashburgers, ½ off Aviary Cheese and Charcuterie, $10 off all bottles of wine, and $2 off all glasses of wine.

TLC – Boil season has arrived, and TLC is here to feed you and your crew. Group dining is the name of the game at TLC with both spacious indoor and outdoor seating. Customize a boil for the table with options like King Crab, Little Neck Clams, Snow Crab, Gulf Shrimp, Maine Lobster and more, and flavor your boil with their signature spices and sauces like Cajun Spice, Texas Heat, Citrus Pepper, Habanero Honey, Garlic Serrano, Lemon Garlic Butter, and more. Aside from their boils, TLC offers appetizers and southern plates like Charbroiled Oysters, and Atomic Shrimp Cocktail; Sandwiches and Burgers like their Texan Burger made with Sharp Cheddar, Refried Beans, Fritos, Onions, Guacamole, and Salsa; and Texas Favorites like Chicken Fried Steak. Don’t miss their new weekend brunch from 11am-3pm with $5 mimosas and Texas-Sized Bloody Marys. TLC is located in Lamar Union at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd. Site 1150.

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge – Delight your senses with Honey Moon Spirit Lounge’s elevated yet playful menu. Their french antique-inspired aesthetic and their unique food and beverage offerings will leave you feeling wined, dined, and dazzled. Along with their normal dinner menu, Honey Moon’s happy hour, offered Tuesday – Friday from 4:00 – 5:30p, is not to be missed. On Wednesdays, enjoy ½ priced bottles of wine and $2 oysters all night. Aside from happy hour, their newly launched Sunday brunch menu is an Austin standout. Enjoy their brand new brunch menu every Sunday from 10:30a – 3:30p, start your day with Biscuits and Foie Gras Gravy, Caviar Service, Seoul Hot Chicken Biscuit, Stuffed Shokupan French Toast, and more. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is located at 624 W. 34th St.

Where To Stay

The Upper Story – Soak in the East Austin vibe from this groovy upstairs pad, The Upper Story. Designed with comfort and touches that will make your Austin stay the best including two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living room, washer and dryer, free street parking, outdoor dining table and grill, a gated yard, and much more. It’s located in the Holly neighborhood allowing you to take a walk through the neighborhood as the houses, trees and close proximity to Lady Bird Lake truly make it special. It’s steps away from Drinks Lounge, High Noon, Long Play, Texsueño, and Jaun In A Million, making it the ideal place to stay when looking to drink and dine like a true Austinite. Book your stay at their Airbnb link here.

Stay Overnight – If you’re looking for one of the most unique stays you can get in Austin, Stay Overnight is the place for you. This is one of the first ever 3D printed houses in the US, and it’s located in the heart of East Austin! This two-story four bed four bath home sleeps ten making it perfect for group stays. Enjoy a fully fenced front yard with six foot privacy fencing, a Cowboy Pool, lounge furniture, and stunning landscaping. Your stay comes with free parking, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a security system, a private outside heated pool, and more. Book your stay here.

Edible Escapes ATX – Located just steps from the heart of Austin, Edible Escapes ATX offers a peaceful, quiet setting within walking distance to Austin’s trendy and unique South Congress and the new Music Lane area.