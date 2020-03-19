WHERE TO EAT: Restaurant Offerings During The Coronavirus Outbreak

ATXFOODCO. has 100% hand-picked ingredients prepared by expert vegan chefs, and they’re open for business.

As many folks are staying indoors as part of social distancing during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our local bars and restaurants are taking a hard hit. The Studio 512 Crew is collecting information on who is still open, what they’re offering at this time, and how you can help.

While we’ll continue to update this web post, please check out Austin Takeout Tracker, which is an incredible, frequently-updated list of hundreds of Austin restaurants and their offerings.

Here is our latest information:

Aldrich Street In Mueller

B.D. Riley’s

Offering full menu to-go

Colleen’s Kitchen

To-Go: Order Online. They will deliver through walk-up window (curbside), just ring the bell!

Buy a Gift Card: Don’t want to dine today? Buy a gift card and enjoy whenever you like! www.colleensaustin.com/giftcards/gift-card 🍗

Questions? 512-580-2413

Halcyon Coffee Bar

Offering take-out with new store hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kerbey Lane

They are transitioning all operations to Online Ordering, Pickup, Delivery, and Kerbside Service available from 7am-10pm daily. Guests can order online at https://kerbeylanecafe.olo.com/

L’Oca d’Oro

They will continue to sell food to-go from 5 PM-8 PM every night. If you are interested in delivery, please shoot them line at info@locadoroaustin.com or (737) 212-1876.

Rebel Cheese

Open for online orders/curbside pickup, as well as delivery: https://www.toasttab.com/rebel-cheese/v2/online-order#!/order

Delivery within a 5 mile radius

Full vegan menu as well as wine and cheeses (cheese/charcuterie boards as well as cheeses by the ounce) available

When you order online, call with your order name once you get to the store, and they will bring the food out to you.

Gift cards also available online for purchase

Andiamo

Andiamo: FREE delivery within a 5 mile radius of the restaurant. Entire menu available for takeout/curbside pickup by calling the restaurant at 512-719-3377. Bottles of wine also available for purchase with to-go order, 5% off all bottles and 10% off cases.

ATXFOODCO.

Free local delivery, and curbside delivery to go.

Order at www.atxfoodco.com. Select “order online” and “delivery.”

Austin Java in 2ND Street District

Walk-in to-go (only) orders are available

Delivery available through Favor

Austin’s Pizza

Austin’s Pizza: $7 large cheese & $8 large pepperoni pick up-only special – guests can request curbside pick up by calling when they arrive. Delivery is available all around town. Other specials include 2 Austin Originals for $25. Large 2-topping for $12.50 for delivery or pick-up. Order online at austinspizza.com

The Cavalier

The Cavalier: FREE delivery within a 3 mile radius of the restaurant. Online and call in ordering also available at thecavalieratx.com

Blenders & Bowls

Blenders & Bowls: Entire menu is available for takeout/curbside pickup and order online at all five locations. FREE delivery within a 5 mile radius of each location. Currently offering a free ginger cayenne wellness shot for all pickup orders. Also available via third party delivery apps.

Domain NORTHSIDE

The following restaurants will be offering to go options and pick-up:

Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya

Phone orders with pick-up or Favor Delivery only

Effective immediately, they will be solely operating their food truck for to-go orders only. If you’ve ever wondered what a hot bowl of curry on the couch is like, then wonder no longer, either call in your order at 512-360-9770 for Karē Ban Ban pick-up or order via @favor. Their bar at Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya will be closed and patrons can order and pick up at the front of our business on 6th Street.

Drop Kick

Drop Kick will begin offering to-go items for curbside pickup starting Wednesday, March 18.

Their to-go menu will offer select menu items including Kimchi Queso, Hot & Sweet Chicken Wings and their famous “WOOO” Burger.

They are currently offering free delivery to the lobby of the Indie, the Candela and the Arnold apartment buildings. Please allow 45 to 60 minutes to complete your order.

All orders can be placed online at WWW.TOASTTAB.COM/DROPKICKBAR or texted at (915) 867-4090.

Ordering is also available through Favor.

East Side King

East Side King: curbside pickup and Favor delivery available at brick & mortar locations in Cedar Park and Arboretum **Service industry note: currently hiring delivery drivers for Arboretum & Cedar Park East Side Kings – call or text 512-317-3344

Emmer & Rye

Details : Emmer & Rye is temporarily offering a to-go menu so that you can enjoy your food at home. Call directly to place your order at 512-366-5530, ext. 4.

: Emmer & Rye is temporarily offering a to-go menu so that you can enjoy your food at home. Call directly to place your order at 512-366-5530, ext. 4. To-go menu: https://emmerandrye.com/

Fresa’s

Fresa’s will close its South First location until further notice. Fresa’s 9th & Lamar location, which offers To-Go service only through its drive-thru and walk-up window, will stay open daily from 11am to 8pm. Orders can be placed at the walk-up window or drive-thru, online at www.fresaschicken.com, through Favor or by calling the restaurant at 512.428.5077.

Fresa’s menu will be available in its entirety. To reduce contact, customers are encouraged to use credit and debit cards as a form of payment.

Houndstooth Coffee

All cafes now open 7a-5p.

To-go orders only in to-go cups only.

No indoor seating provide.

Patio seating still available.

Will not accept reusable mugs for guest drinks.

Jo’s Coffee in 2ND Street District

Walk up window service is available for to-go orders *Lobby is closed

Call-in orders are welcome

Delivery available through ChowNow app

JuiceLand

JuiceLand locations are operating in a to-go format, optimizing for online orders, delivery services, and the grab & go cold-pressed juice and plant-based meal options that are available in our fully stocked retail fridges. JuiceLand has temporarily closed any lobby seating areas and is offering a curbside option for anyone who places an online order.

Online Ordering – You can place an order online for pick up at your favorite shop. Go directly to the pick up area and request your drink or call ahead and request a curbside delivery.

– You can place an order online for pick up at your favorite shop. Go directly to the pick up area and request your drink or call ahead and request a curbside delivery. Drive Thru – JuiceLand locations at Oak Hill and Brodie have a drive thru window available. The Westgate location drive-up window serves online orders and call-ahead orders.

– JuiceLand locations at Oak Hill and Brodie have a drive thru window available. The Westgate location drive-up window serves online orders and call-ahead orders. Order via Favor – Favor is also taking additional steps to ensure the safety of their customers and drivers. You can select Doorstep Delivery for a contactless drop-off.

– Favor is also taking additional steps to ensure the safety of their customers and drivers. You can select Doorstep Delivery for a contactless drop-off. Want to stock up on juice? Order bulk juice through the website where you can buy many of our juices by the gallon or 12 bottles at a time. Orders will be ready to pick up from the shop of your choice 3 days after the order is placed. Larger format orders come with a built in 10-20% sustainability discount for the reduction in packaging, but are not eligible for rewards points.

Kesos Tacos

To go orders only

Free delivery through UberEats and Favor

Curbside pickup available

Walk-in, to-go orders accepted

They have a promo online for $10 off any e-gift card of $50 or more

Purchase online through kesostacos.com

They will have family packs coming soon

Lambert’s in 2ND Street District

Offering call-ahead curbside pickup from 4PM – 7PM

Call-in and drive-thru!

Curbside Menu here – https://lambertsaustin.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lamberts-Curbside.pdf.

Launderette

Launderette will move to To-Go service only during all meal periods. Guests can call the restaurant at 512.382.1599 to place a To-Go order for Lunch, Dinner and weekend Brunch. If guests would like to have their To-Go order brought out to their car, they can call the restaurant upon arrival and a member of the Launderette team will bring the order out to them.

Launderette’s menu will be available in its entirety. To reduce contact, customers are encouraged to use credit and debit cards as a form of payment.

Lost Draw Cellars (Fredericksburg)

Lost Draw Cellars (LDC) tasting room is temporarily moving to reservation only. Parties of 8 or less are able to make a reservation by visiting their website or calling the tasting room at (830) 992-3251. Reservations will be on the top of every hour and last tasting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and at 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

LDC also has curbside pickup and FREE deliveries within Gillespie County are now also available. Guests can order a minimum of 4 bottles and will receive a roll of toilet paper with each order. Orders can be placed and fulfilled Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For curbside orders, call or text (830) 998-3113. For deliveries, call or text (830) 353-3200.

Mama Fu’s

Mama Fu’s: curbside pickup and delivery available. Order via Mama Fu’s website from four locally owned locations at the Triangle, Southpark Meadows, Sunset Valley and in Kyle.

MezzeMe

MezzeMe: FREE delivery via Favor, curbside pickup at both locations (Triangle and the Drag). Order online at mezzeme.com or call the restaurant location nearest you.

Old Thousand

Old Thousand: FREE delivery within 3-5 mile radius of the restaurant available beginning 3/15. Takeout and curbside pickup can be ordered online at oldthousandatx.com

Patika

Patika is offering online ordering for curbside pickup at both locations at patika.com/order as well as full coffee menu pick up, with options to buy their Superthing Coffee whole or pre-ground beans. Superthing coffee subscriptions are also available online at superthingcoffee.com.

Peached Tortilla

Peached Tortilla is offering curbside pickup for their current takeout menu (which is also available for delivery via Uber Eats and Favor) in addition to a new menu of Peached Tortilla Family Meals. They are also offering 2 for $5 beers and $2 “End of The World” toilet paper rolls. Available Tuesday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m. Orders can be made online here, by phone or even email (mail@thepeachedtortilla.com). ALL proceeds of anything sold will go to supporting staff.

Peached Social House

Peached Social House is offering a variety of Social House Family Meals with reheating instructions for delivery directly to your door (within a 3-mile radius), available Tuesdays through Sundays. The Social House Family Meal menu and the order form to submit an order can be found here. Orders must be made by 1 p.m. for same day delivery, and orders will be delivered to you between 2-5 p.m. ALL proceeds of anything sold will go to supporting staff.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers will offer both contactless delivery and curbside pickup at all of their locations. They will also be temporarily closing their dining rooms where it has been mandated by local government.

All orders must be placed online* at order.pluckers.com or through the Pluckers app (available for free download on iTunes and GooglePlay).

$30 minimum on all delivery orders .

As always, Pluckers Club Specials are not available for delivery or take-out.

Pluckers is offering double points for Pluckers Club and Pluckers Club Lite members on all delivery and curbside pickup orders. The top 5 Pluckers Club Members who order the most often, starting now until dining rooms are reopened, will earn a $1000 gift card to Pluckers!

Provision

Provision will remain open for curbside pickup orders between 12-8 p.m. daily. Guests can call the restaurant at (512) 345-6999 to place an order. The full menu can be viewed online and is available for takeout, excluding the Mussel Pot. Gift cards can also be purchased over the phone with online options to come. Provision has also established a virtual tip jar on Venmo at @safe-distance-gratuities. 100% of donations received will go to support their tipped and hourly staff.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Closed through at least May 1; offering to-go service

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week, our 3 Austin locations will be accepting to-go orders at their restaurants and online. The link to order online can be found in their bio and on their website.

Revelry

Revelry On The Boulevard: offering curbside pickup by calling 512-861-5685 and third party delivery

Revelry Kitchen + Bar: offering curbside pickup by calling 512-322-5223 (open for late night pickup and delivery 4 pm-midnight) and third party delivery.

Royal Blue Grocery in 2ND Street District

To-go orders (only) available. *Still making in-house food + coffee

Staying open as standing grocery store for retail essentials

Scholz Garten

Scholz will be closing their dining room and will be offering curbside pickup and delivery through Doordash of their MASH (Mobile Austin Sausage Haus) menu.

For every boxed lunch purchased, Scholz will give one boxed lunch to emergency personnel, including firefighters, police officers and medical staff, who order and pick-up curbside.

The MASH menu will be $10 per an order and will include your choice of wurst, wurst holder, toppings, sauces and side. Full menu is attached here.

All order requests and donations can be made by emailing MASH@Scholz1866.com. If you are an emergency personnel, please indicate in your order. Guests will receive an email once their order is confirmed.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack announced that starting today, it will temporarily shift to a “to-go” only operating model in all of its U.S. company-owned restaurants, as the COVID-19 situation continues to rapidly evolve.

Guests will be able to place to-go orders in the restaurant, pre-order on shakeshack.com, the Shack App for pickup, or order for delivery through Grubhub and Seamless in all cities, as well as other providers such as Postmates, DoorDash, Caviar and UberEats in certain locales.

Out of concern for the well-being of its guests, team members and community, dining rooms will be closed.

Shake Shack restaurants across the country may also be impacted by closures or reduced hours over the coming weeks.

Soup Peddler in 2ND Street District

Take out orders (only) available

No cash payments, only cards

Sour Duck Market

Sour Duck Market will remain open for to-go orders. Curbside pick-up orders can be placed through online ordering and by calling the restaurant at (512) 394-5776. Delivery orders can be placed through the Favor app.

SPREAD & CO.

SPREAD & CO. team will be launching online ordering for their breakfast and lunch menu items and grocery staples, such as bulk hummus, pimento cheese, cookie dough, loaves of bread, biscuits, wine, their classic cheese boards and more. Until their online order launches within the week, ordering is available by calling their restaurant directly at 512-814-2002.

These offerings are available for curbside pickup or delivery with free delivery to the 78703 and 78731 area codes.

Open normal hours Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with these options available.

Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette will remain open for to-go orders, delivery and curbside take-out. Guests can place orders via phone at (512) 852-8791.

III Forks in 2ND Street District