When Cancer Comes Back

My cancer came back. Four words that no one ever wants to say, or hear a loved one say. The battle with cancer has already been fought, and now the cancer has metastasized and is in a new location in the body.

Metastatic cancer is a cancer that has spread from the part of the body where it started to other parts of the body. When this happens, physicians say the cancer has metastasized. Your physician may also call it recurrent cancer, advanced cancer, or stage IV (4) cancer. Metastatic cancer has the same name and the same type of cancer cells as the original, or primary, cancer. For example, breast cancer that spreads to the lung and forms a metastatic tumor is metastatic breast cancer, not lung cancer.

Metastatic cancer cells spread throughout the body in a couple of different ways. If they travel through the lymph system, they may end up in nearby lymph nodes or they may spread to other organs. More often, cancer cells that break off from the main tumor travel through the bloodstream. Once in the blood, they can go to any part of the body. The most common areas cancer cells spread to are the brain, lungs, liver, and bones.

If you, or a loved one, are facing a cancer recurrence, it is normal to feel shocked and distressed. When a patient’s cancer comes back, it’s important to understand that a recurrence does not mean the first treatment was wrong or did not work, and it does not mean you did anything wrong following treatment.

The American Cancer Society states, “Even though treatment may seem to get rid of all of the cancer, there may be just one tiny cancer cell left someplace in the body. This cell might not cause any harm for many years. Suddenly, something can change the immune system and “wake up” the cell. When it becomes active, it can grow and divide to make other cells. Finally, it becomes big enough for your doctor to detect it as a recurrence.”

At Austin CyberKnife, metastatic tumors are treated with the CyberKnife Radiosurgery System. The CyberKnife System painlessly delivers precise, high-dose beams of radiation to metastatic tumors with extreme accuracy, without requiring incisions, hospitalization, or a long recovery time. CyberKnife allows physicians to zero in on the target tumor and irradiate it without harming the healthy surrounding tissue. As a result, the CyberKnifetreatment is more comfortable for patients, radiation is delivered more accurately, and treatments can be completed in one to five sessions.

For patients previously treated with surgery or radiation or currently in treatment for a cancer recurrence, CyberKnife can be a powerful treatment option for a wide range of cancer patients and offers many particular treatment advantages. Compared with re-irradiation using conventional radiotherapy techniques, advanced radiation techniques, like CyberKnife, create a far more precise dose distribution, effectively limiting the normal tissue exposure to excessive radiation. This creates a greater possibility for durable local control, long-term disease-free survival, and provides some previously irradiated patients a safe radiation treatment option. Additionally, since CyberKnife treatment maybe completed in one to five visits, for patients undergoing multi-modality treatments that combine radiation therapy with systematic treatment, CyberKnife treatment can typically be done without any interruption to the patient’s chemotherapy cycle or immunotherapy treatments.

