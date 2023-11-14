Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, originally scheduled for January 25th, 2023 has been rescheduled to December 10th, 2023 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the H-E-B Center box office. All previously purchased tickets are valid on the new event date. For further questions, please contact the H-E-B Center box office at 512-600-5001.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game® to your hometown! One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

Tickets start at $29.50 (plus applicable fees). VIP Packages are also available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel. Visit WheelofFortuneLive.com for full tour dates, how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

WANT TO PLAY?! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit registration area (outside the North entrance) 3 hours prior to show time (5 p.m. CST). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. No purchase necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant. Void where prohibited. © 2022 Califon Productions, Inc.

This segment is paid for by H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.