Wheatsville Food Co-Op Shares Some Natural Ways To Dye Easter Eggs With Items In Your Kitchen





Items Needed:

White or brown eggs

egg carton

stock pan

water

white vinegar

slotted spoon

natural materials for dyeing

Optional: Tape, string, rubber bands, cheesecloth squares, natural beeswax crayons to create designs on eggs, and vegetable oil for an extra sheen.

What Are Some Of The Best Plant-Based Dyes?

Directions

Hot Bath Method:

Place uncooked eggs in a stainless steel stock pan. Add water 2-

3 inches above eggs. (When using bottled juice, fill 2-3 inches

above eggs. Do not add water.) Add natural dye ingredients and 1-2 tablespoons vinegar per quart of water. Cover and bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Carefully remove eggs with a slotted spoon and air dry.

Cold Bath Method:

The process for cold dyeing is much the same as the hot method except the eggs and dyes are cooked separately. Simmer the dye ingredients (water, vinegar, and dye) for 20-30 minutes or longer, until the dye reaches your desired shade. Allow the liquid to cool and submerge hard-boiled eggs in the dye for at least 30 minutes. Carefully remove eggs with a slotted spoon and air dry.

TIPS:

Colors will appear darker on brown eggs

The longer the eggs stay in the dye, the deeper the color will be

Leaving the eggs in the dye for several hours or overnight (in the refrigerator) is recommended for achieving deep colors

Allow the liquid and eggs to cool before refrigerating

The flavor of the egg may change based on the dye. If you plan to eat your dyed eggs, a shorter dye bath and fresh ingredients may be preferable

Make a drying rack by cutting the bottom off an egg carton and turning it upside down

If you’d like to make naturally-dyed eggs without spending the extra time boiling fruits and veggies, Wheatsville has some natural kits available for purchase. Plus, Wheastville has tons of Easter goodies, all of the ingredients for an Easter brunch and dinner. Everything from lamb chops to vegan roasts!

