Wheatsville Food Co-Op Is Giving Free Meals Away Today!

Every Thursday Wheatsville Food Co-op packages and offers $5 Grab & Go meals available at the Guadalupe and South Lamar stores. They know that the community is still struggling from last week’s events, so they decided to offer free $5 Grab & Go meals for anyone who needs it today, no questions asked.

The meals will be paid for from Wheatsville’s “Let’s Feed Austin” fund, which is supported by customer donations made at the register. Those interested in contributing to the Let’s Feed Austin fund can make a $10 or $20 donation upon checkout at either Wheatsville location.

If you or someone you know is struggling and looking for food right now, know that they can find it at Wheatsville. Visit their website for more details!