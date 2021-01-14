What’s The Hype With Air Fryers? Rosie & Steph Chat Hacks & Their Favorite Recipes

You might have got this as a gift during the holiday, or you’ve seen it all over the internet as a kitchen must-have. Today, we are chatting about all things AIR FYERS.

Rosies’s Air Fryer Hack:

Reheat fast food at 350 degrees for 5-10 minutes for a much crispier treat than in the microwave or oven!

Rosie’s tip: if it seems like your fryer isn’t getting things crispy, double-check to make sure you didn’t trip your breaker! In the case of Rosie’s air fryer, the timer portion will still work, even if the fryer turns off, so it will still sound like your food is still cooking.

Do you have a great air fryer recipe? Email us at Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you.. and try out your recipe!