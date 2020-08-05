What’s The “Dill” With Wheatsville?

WHEATSVILLE FOOD CO-OP is a full service, natural foods cooperative grocery store, which has been serving the central Austin community since 1976. Wheatsville is the only retail food cooperative in Texas and has over 24,000 invested owners.

Each time you shop at Wheatsville, and are asked to round up your total for a community partner– 100 percent of that donation is going to an organization that is helping to make Austin a better place.

Wheatsville Food Co-op’s August Community Action beneficiary is Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Shoppers have the option to “round up” at checkout and donate the extra cents to the Austin-based nonprofit that seeks to nourish the lives of the homebound and other people in need.

Wheatsville Food Co-op recently launched all new Ready-to-eat Meals and Sides in place of the hot bar. Every day, shoppers can choose from 4 hot meal options that are individually packaged. Options include 2 vegan and 2 meat entrees and various family-sized sides hot and ready!