What’s Next In How We Live With Heather Scott Home & Design

Ways the Coronavirus Will Change How We Design, Style, and Live in Our Homes, by Heather Scott Home & Design

The current health crisis has impacted so many aspects of day to day life, but it also can have lasting effects on how we view, use and design our personal spaces. Our homes now have transitioned into so much more than a place to rest. We now use our homes have transitioned into makeshift offices, gyms, classrooms, restaurants, cocktail bars, movie theaters, and more. With so many activities happening under one roof every day, we all have had to adapt to incorporate new functionality, and the way we look at these spaces is changing, too. More than ever our homes are a place to be comforted, safe, and inspired, which has made many to start to focus on how they arrange their home and how it makes them feel. Here are a few spaces that are predicted to change after coronavirus.

Defined Mudrooms and Entryways

As shelter-in-place orders limited our trips outside, we became more aware of the germs we couldpotentially bring into our homes. Entryways became the spot to remove face masks and set downitems that cameinto contact with germy surfaces before washing hands. These new habits will leadto a resurgence of mudrooms or alternate points of entry. Places to remove shoes, jackets, or putdown bags will help to mitigate germs and bacteria from entering the home.

2. Larger Home Office Spaces

For many, new work-from-home policies required living rooms, guest bedrooms, and basements tosuddenly function as makeshift home offices. In the future, homeowners might be more interested inlarger, more defined home offices,especially as some employers enable remote work permanently.For those living in smaller spaces, multifunctional pieces such as drop-down desks or stylish officefurniture that doubles as decor can help blend a work station into another room more seamlessly.

3. Thoughtfully-Designed Kitchens

Cooking at home and experimenting with recipes has become a favorite new hobby for many sheltering in place, which has caused an interest in kitchen organization and design. You can expect to see more orderly kitchen storage, larger pantries, and specialty appliances, such as bread machines and cold-brew coffee machines that help amateur chefs create restaurant-style results at home.

4. Increased At-Home Entertaining & Outdoor Living

At-home entertaining will be more popular than ever.As the weather gets warmer, backyard barbecues and patio get-togethers provide a relatively safe way to enjoy the company of others in a private setting.Also comfortable, updated outdoor spaces give another place way you can enjoy your home and the outdoors.

More time at home will likely cause us to look at our homes through new eyes moving forward. People will become more thoughtful about their spaces and experience them in a new, concentrated way.

