Blue Starlite Drive-In—the primary outdoor cinema provider in Central Texas since 2009 and only theater operating during the pandemic—is announcing that after 4 years of primary operations at Mueller, June 22-24 and 29-7/1 will be the final public nights before a TBA move later this Summer. Patrons are encouraged to come experience the charm and magic of this location before it closes. The downtown location will continue it’s normal programming.

“We have loved our operation on Franklin Avenue and being able to serve the community throughout the pandemic lockdown was especially meaningful… but the clock is ticking on that space,” says creator Josh Frank. “The owners of the lot has been a huge advocate for us remaining there for as long as possible as they worked toward it’s future development and we are so grateful for their support all these years. Although we will be sad to be leaving the great experiences and memories we made at our Mueller location, we’ve been hard at work on our next big thing and we can’t wait to make those plans public.”

15 years ago this August the Blue Starlite opened its first location on E. Cesar Chavez in an alley way behind Juan in a Million. 2 years later the drive-in expanded to E. 6th St. and then it’s 5 year residency at Austin Film Society. For the last 4 years the Blues headquarters have been just on the outskirts of the Mueller district with 3 screen drive-in with additional forest walk-in screen and other quirky outdoor cinema experiences.

During the depths of the pandemic lock-down, the Blue Starlite expanded to the rooftop of a downtown State parking garage with it’s rooftop skyline screens and added new releases as well.

This summer The Blue Starlite will remain open Downtown with it’s full operation presenting movies 5 nights a week on 3 screens. Mueller will remain available for private rentals through out the summer but will cease its public shows to prepare for it’s next big move.

The beloved Blue Starlite Forest Walk-in screen at Mueller will remain a fixture of the neighborhood and is being considered to remain a part of the new community being planned for EM Franklin’s next development stage in collaboration with the owners of the property. More details to follow.