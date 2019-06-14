What’s New At Thinkery? “Earth, Wind, Inspire”

If you’ve got kids, chances are you’ve visited Thinkery Austin.

Thinkery is 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities for children and families to learn through play. The target audience for Thinkery is newborns through eleven year old, but there interactive design is created for all ages.



New Exhibit

You can channel your inner weather ‘geek’ and encourage your kids to learn more about weather systems with new exhbit “Earth, Wind, Inspire”

According to Thinkery’s website, “Earth, Wind, Inspire features more than a dozen interactive exhibits that offer guests of all ages a chance to explore these complex, often misunderstood, phenomena through visual representations and hands-on experiences.”

You can see if the exhibit is a good fit for your kids- by watching the video above.

For more information about Thinkery Austin, head to their website www.thinkeryaustin.org. You can also call them at (512) 469-6200.

If you want to make a Tornado in A bottle at home you can find the materials and the instructions here.

Watch Studio 512 Monday through Friday on The CW Austin at 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. (Channel 54.1) & 11 a.m. on KXAN Austin.

