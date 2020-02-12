What’s In The Cards For You This Valentine’s Day? Find Out With A Tarot Card Reader At SPIN Austin

If you are eager to find out what your Valentine’s Day will look like in the future, then check out LOVE PONG at SPIN Austin this Friday, February 14th. Tarot reader, Jaclyn Smith joined us in studio to give Steph and Rosie a love day forecast!

If you want to keep a little mystery in your life you can still enjoy music, a special cocktail, and ping pong at the event. Entrance is free, but if you are looking for the VIP experience, you can buy $25 tickets to get private ping pong lessons and more. You can find out more on their web page at www.wearespin.com.