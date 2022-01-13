What’s In-Season In January? Fresh Produce & Newest Happenings At Texas Farmers’ Market

Nena Johnson, Executive Director of Texas Farmers’ Market, spoke with Studio 512 about the surprising array of produce that’s in-season in January/February in Central Texas.

What’s in-season right now:

Arugula * Basil * Beets * Bok Choy * Broccoli * Brussels Sprouts * Cabbage (Green, Red, Savoy, Chinese) * Carrots * Cauliflower (White, Yellow, Romanesco) * Chard (Rainbow, Swiss) * Cilantro * Collard Greens * Cucumber (Hot House) * Dill * Fennel * Garlic * Green Onions * Kale * Kohlrabi * Leeks * Lettuce (Romaine, Bibb, Green Leaf) * Mushrooms * Mustard Greens * Onions * Oregano * Parsley * Pea Shoots * Radish (Daikon, Red, French breakfast) * Rosemary * Rutabaga * Squash * (Acorn, Butternut, Spaghetti) * Spearmint * Spinach * Strawberries (Hot House) * Sweet Potatoes * Tomatoes (Hot House) * Turnips (Japanese, Purple Top)⁠

Nena says that a great way to eat healthy, local, seasonal produce….to commit to supporting local farmers…and to support the environment is to shop with Texas Farmers’ Markets! They’ve even made it easy with their Lakeline Market Box, which offers a new weekly array of in-season fruits and vegetables, and is a time-saver if you can’t peruse the whole market.

Nena also brought a delicious, veggie-forward recipe to share: Seasonal Vegetable Stir Fry! If you’re interested in trying other TFM recipes, check out Keto-Friendly Collard Wraps and Quick & Easy Winter Vegetables.

TFM is always brewing something new. Check out live local music every Saturday at Lakeline, including the Mighty Pelicans and Ange K. TFM always wants to remind everyone to support black-owned businesses during the month of February for Black History Month, like Jeany’s Caribbean Elixirs, Oatmeal & Company, Ninja Pig, Poochie Trends and Kimberlalei.

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.