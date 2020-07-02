“What’s Eating (Stephanie) Gilbert Grape?” – The Flavored Guessing Game

Steph is a self-professed lover of all things grape! Rosie decided to give her a taste test to see if she really knows her stuff when it comes to grape flavors. See if Steph can guess the original form (because Rosie has liquefied everything) of:

Grape jelly

Grape Kool-Aid

Grape Nerds

Grape cough drops

Grape Jell-O

It gives the Studio 512 crew a laugh when Rosie and Steph try things on-camera. If you’ve got a funny suggestion for us, we’d love to hear it! Send your email to Studio512@KXAN.com.