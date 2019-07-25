What’s Cooking With Apis Restaurant

Chef Taylor of Apis Restaurant and Apiary recently shared a light summer dessert dish featuring melons, honey and Couere a la Crème with Steph at their Spicewood location.

Chef Taylor shared their recipe for Couere a la Crème below and said it is best chilled overnight before use and can last up to a week.

If you’re looking for your next wine-and-dine destination, look no further than Apis in Spicewood, Texas. The small-town restaurant and apiary is known for its honey-sweet hospitality, and a buzz-worthy menu too. Apis’ menu is shaped by international influences, and with many ingredients plucked from the nearby grounds, Apis takes farm-to-table incredi-bee seriously.

See what all the buzz is about at www.apisrestaurant.com

Couere a la Crème

Courtesy of Chef Owner Taylor Hall | Apis Restaurant & Apiary

Sarsaparilla simple syrup

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of white sugar

• 1 cup of water

• Sarsaparilla root

Directions

In a medium saucepan combine sugar and water Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved Allow to cool while steeping sarsaparilla root for taste

Couere a la Crème

Ingredients:

• 1 cup cream

• 1 cup whole fat yogurt

• 2 large egg whites

• ¼ cup sarsaparilla simple syrup

Directions: