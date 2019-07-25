What’s Cooking With Apis Restaurant

Chef Taylor of Apis Restaurant and Apiary recently shared a light summer dessert dish featuring melons, honey and Couere a la Crème with Steph at their Spicewood location.
Chef Taylor shared their recipe for Couere a la Crème below and said it is best chilled overnight before use and can last up to a week.
If you’re looking for your next wine-and-dine destination, look no further than Apis in Spicewood, Texas. The small-town restaurant and apiary is known for its honey-sweet hospitality, and a buzz-worthy menu too. Apis’ menu is shaped by international influences, and with many ingredients plucked from the nearby grounds, Apis takes farm-to-table incredi-bee seriously.
See what all the buzz is about at www.apisrestaurant.com
Couere a la Crème
Courtesy of Chef Owner Taylor Hall | Apis Restaurant & Apiary
Sarsaparilla simple syrup
Ingredients:
• 1 cup of white sugar
• 1 cup of water
• Sarsaparilla root
Directions
- In a medium saucepan combine sugar and water
- Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved
- Allow to cool while steeping sarsaparilla root for taste
Couere a la Crème
Ingredients:
• 1 cup cream
• 1 cup whole fat yogurt
• 2 large egg whites
• ¼ cup sarsaparilla simple syrup
Directions:
- Whip the egg whites with 2 tablespoons of the sarsaparilla simple syrup to stiff peaks
- Separately whip the cream to still the peaks
- Fold all together gently, keeping as much air in it as possible, then slowly stream in the remaining syrup