Chef Taylor of Apis Restaurant and Apiary recently shared a light summer dessert dish featuring melons, honey and Couere a la Crème with Steph at their Spicewood location.

Chef Taylor shared their recipe for Couere a la Crème below and said it is best chilled overnight before use and can last up to a week.

If you’re looking for your next wine-and-dine destination, look no further than Apis in Spicewood, Texas. The small-town restaurant and apiary is known for its honey-sweet hospitality, and a buzz-worthy menu too. Apis’ menu is shaped by international influences, and with many ingredients plucked from the nearby grounds, Apis takes farm-to-table incredi-bee seriously.

See what all the buzz is about at www.apisrestaurant.com
Couere a la Crème
Courtesy of Chef Owner Taylor Hall | Apis Restaurant & Apiary

Sarsaparilla simple syrup
Ingredients:
• 1 cup of white sugar
• 1 cup of water
• Sarsaparilla root

Directions

  1. In a medium saucepan combine sugar and water
  2. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved
  3. Allow to cool while steeping sarsaparilla root for taste

Couere a la Crème

Ingredients:
• 1 cup cream
• 1 cup whole fat yogurt
• 2 large egg whites
• ¼ cup sarsaparilla simple syrup

Directions:

  1. Whip the egg whites with 2 tablespoons of the sarsaparilla simple syrup to stiff peaks
  2. Separately whip the cream to still the peaks
  3. Fold all together gently, keeping as much air in it as possible, then slowly stream in the remaining syrup

