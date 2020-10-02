What’s A PRP (AKA “Vampire”) Facial? Letty Lamont Of Letty Woman Medical Aesthetics Does A Show & Tell On Steph

Letty Lamont of Letty Woman Medical Aesthetics recently gave Steph a PRP facial and explained the process and benefits.

So what’s a PRP facial? PRP stands for platelet-rich plasma and some may have heard of them referred to as a Vampire facial. The basic process at Letty Woman Medspa begins with Letty drawing whole blood and then using a centrifuge to separate out the red cells. The remaining platelet-rich plasma is what’s used in the facial process.

Basically, a PRP facial uses your own blood’s platelets and plasma on your own face. The natural chemicals in your PRP is put onto your face then micro-needled into the skin during a short procedure. Once your plasma is in, it begins to get to work rejuvenating your entire face, tightening wrinkled areas and smoothing the overall appearance. PRP’s essential chemical components stimulate collagen growth and offer great results, especially when done in a series.

Some people may get one facial while others undergo a regular series of procedures. The more often you have a PRP facial, the longer the results of each treatment will last, which is about three to six months.

What are the major advantages of a PRP facial and why do so many people get them?

They can truly transform the look of your skin in positive ways

The plasma used comes from your own body

The pain and discomfort is pretty minimal and the procedure is short

Letty is offering Studio 512 viewers a free Alastin Sunscreen ($55 value) when you book one treatment or a free Alastin post care kit ($245 value) when you book a series of 3 treatments. Just mention KXAN with your booking. For more information on Letty’s services or to book with her go to LettyWoman.com