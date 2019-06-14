Whataburger Releases Branded Running Shoes For Father’s Day

Whataburger's "Whatastore" has lots of interesting items, from Christmas ornaments to decorated Yeti cups...but this might be a new level. They're releasing "Whataburger Custom Running Style Shoe," with the description, "We're not saying these shoes will get you to Whataburger any faster…but we're not NOT saying that either."

Whataburger fans will be pleased at the orange- and white-striped soles, as well as the classic “W” on each side of the shoe. A unisex pair is available for $42.99 — but hurry up! Larger men’s sizes are already out of stock.

Check all of Whataburger’s merchandise out at www.whataburger.com.

