What You Need To Know When Buying Grocery Store Plants

Plant Expert, Lance Roberson with PLance.org shares tips to buying grocery store plants.

Tip #1: Check The Roots

First, you’re going to want to check the roots. White or light tan color roots are a sign of healthy plants in pots.





Tip #2: Buy Plants At About 60% Color Showing & Not Full Fruit

Buy plants at about 60% color showing for longevity. At this point, much of the flowering process will continue even if the plant dies or is struggling overall. Reducing spent blooms promotes more flower growth.

A full fruit on a small plant is often a death sentence after transplant, if you want full fruit go to the grocery, if you buy a plant, get a healthy plant with leaves

Many plants bloom once a year or even less often depending on the environment, just because it is not blooming now, doesn’t mean it will never bloom again, and if the blooms are gone don’t expect them to return quickly.







Tip #3: Get Pot-Full Plants

Young or undersized plants in pots is often a sign of recent transplant, get pot-full plants to reduce watering problems especially in interior plants. Plant size is more important than pot size.

Tip #4 Feed Your Plant

Nurseries feed plants a lot of food, keep feeding yours from day one for best results