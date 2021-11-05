Jay Horn, a senior advisor at Trusted Capital Group, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about what veterans should look out for and where to find personal finance help.

“One TCG Advisors’ co-founders, John Pesce, used his experience in the military where he picked up on becoming more aware in identifying predatory practices. Service members are typically preyed upon by payday lenders and other people who visit the base and may seem like well-meaning organizations and people who want to help troops, but this is where veterans should proceed with caution.”

“TCG Advisors was built on the principle of helping people through personal finance education. There are a multitude of personal finance resources and benefits available. The most common education resource we hear about is the GI Bill, which depending on your service time, covers a percentage of your tuition, books, and even living expenses like rent and food as you attend university courses. There are military discounts through many retailers, and more companies offer discounts to veterans than you typically know or hear about, so don’t be afraid to ask. We also know about one-fourth of veterans have a service-connected disability, which qualifies them for monthly compensation that isn’t taxable.”

“TCG Advisors has veterans on staff who want to help provide services to support veterans and their families and are here to help no matter what your financial situation or circumstances are. For more information, visit TCGServices.com/KXAN or email hello@tcgservices.com.”