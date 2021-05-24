What To Wear To A Winery With Greer Image Consulting

The flowers are blooming, the weather is warm, and a foray into the Hill Country is on the books for many Central Texans! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting gave Studio 512 her tips for dressing for a winery. In general, she says to think about your clothing comfort level for the whole day, layers for changes in weather, accessories as a nod to the area and shoes that you can walk in!

Raquel’s looks:

Chunky knit sweater + ripped denim shorts — This time of year is unpredictable with weather, so bringing in a lightweight warmer element (sweater) w/ a hot weather staple (shorts) is a good mix + adds interest to your look. Add a bralette under for a sexy detail and turquoise accessories for a Hill Country touch.

Silky, dark jumpsuit — This option might seem dressier, but when you add casual day elements like a platform sandal and a wide brim straw hat, you can create a dressy casual look that transitions from winery to evening activities. (Here's a cool hack: if you liked this look, check Target's sleep section. Raquel's dark blue jumpsuit is actually made of pajama material!)

Blazer + body suit + cotton shorts — Bring your blazer out to play after a year of collecting dust in the closet. Make it work for the winery w/ fun, fresh elements like a deep v-neck bodysuit, textured shorts and a wedge sandal.

Biker shorts + crop top — If you like to keep it way comfy, wear your go-to biker shorts! Add a shirt jacket over the top to make it trendy, and a long necklace over the sports bra/short combo for an accessory that'll pop.

It’s a brand-new world: is your wardrobe ready? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.