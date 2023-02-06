Chef Partner CJ Jacobson for Aba in Austin, Texas

What he’s serving at home: Mediterranean spreads

“I’ll bring something easy from the restaurant. Luckily for me, our classic hummus, charred eggplant or toasted almond & garlic spreads are all on hand. This year, I’ll bring all of these and some halloumi kebabs with red zhoug. I’ll throw them in the broiler while I tune in to a few downs and then present the cheesy, spicy majesty!”

HUMMUS INGREDIENTS (for 1 cup):
-Cooked Garbanzo Beans(1/4 lb)

-Minced Garlic (1/2 clove)

-Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 T)

-Cooking Water, from beans (1 tsp)

-Tahini (3 tsp)

-Lemon Juice (3 tsp)

-Salt (1/2 t)

SPICY PEPPERS INGREDIENTS (for 1/2 cup):

-Samba Ole (1/2 cup)

-Red Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)

-Yellow Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)

-Piquilo Peppers, cooked (1/2 lb)

-Brown Anchovy, minced (1 tsp)

-Fish Sauce (1.5 tsp)

-Sherry Vinegar (1 tsp)

-Sugar (1 tsp)

-Lemon Juice (1 tsp)

-Basil, picked and chopped (1.5 tsp)

-Parsley, picked and chopped (1 tsp)

-Sweety Drops (3 T)

-Olive Oil (2 T)

-Salt (1/2 tsp)

-Ground Black Pepper (1/4 tsp)

PROCEDURE: To Cook Garbanzo Beans:

  1. Soak 1 lb of dried garbanzo beans in 1 gallon of water overnight.
  2. Drain garbanzo beans, place in pot and cover with water, 1 T baking soda, and 2 T salt
  3. Bring to boil then turn to a simmer
  4. Cook until beans are very soft, 1 hour
    To Prepare Hummus:
  5. Drain cooked chickpeas, save ¼ cup
  6. Add hot beans to food processer with remaining ingredients
  7. Process for 4-5 minutes until smooth and creamy.
    To Prepare Spicy Peppers:
    • Place peppers in food processor, pulse to break down pepper while still chunky
    • Add piquilo peppers, anchovy, fish sauce, sherry vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, basil,
      parsley, and sweety drops into food processor and pulse until roughly chopped.
    • Add mix to bell peppers along with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
      Put Together:
    • Spoon hummus on the plate
    • Top with spicy pepper mixture

Offering at Aba: Cater your watch party with a Mediterranean feast curated by Chef Partner CJ Jacobson with fan favorites like Kebabs, Smoky Garlic Hummus, Whipped Feta and Muhammara Spread. Sommelier-Selected bottles of wine available.