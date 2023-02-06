Chef Partner CJ Jacobson for Aba in Austin, Texas

What he’s serving at home: Mediterranean spreads

“I’ll bring something easy from the restaurant. Luckily for me, our classic hummus, charred eggplant or toasted almond & garlic spreads are all on hand. This year, I’ll bring all of these and some halloumi kebabs with red zhoug. I’ll throw them in the broiler while I tune in to a few downs and then present the cheesy, spicy majesty!”

HUMMUS INGREDIENTS (for 1 cup):

-Cooked Garbanzo Beans(1/4 lb)

-Minced Garlic (1/2 clove)

-Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 T)

-Cooking Water, from beans (1 tsp)

-Tahini (3 tsp)

-Lemon Juice (3 tsp)

-Salt (1/2 t)

SPICY PEPPERS INGREDIENTS (for 1/2 cup):

-Samba Ole (1/2 cup)

-Red Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)

-Yellow Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)

-Piquilo Peppers, cooked (1/2 lb)

-Brown Anchovy, minced (1 tsp)

-Fish Sauce (1.5 tsp)

-Sherry Vinegar (1 tsp)

-Sugar (1 tsp)

-Lemon Juice (1 tsp)

-Basil, picked and chopped (1.5 tsp)

-Parsley, picked and chopped (1 tsp)

-Sweety Drops (3 T)

-Olive Oil (2 T)

-Salt (1/2 tsp)

-Ground Black Pepper (1/4 tsp)

PROCEDURE: To Cook Garbanzo Beans:

Soak 1 lb of dried garbanzo beans in 1 gallon of water overnight. Drain garbanzo beans, place in pot and cover with water, 1 T baking soda, and 2 T salt Bring to boil then turn to a simmer Cook until beans are very soft, 1 hour

To Prepare Hummus: Drain cooked chickpeas, save ¼ cup Add hot beans to food processer with remaining ingredients Process for 4-5 minutes until smooth and creamy.

To Prepare Spicy Peppers: Place peppers in food processor, pulse to break down pepper while still chunky

parsley, and sweety drops into food processor and pulse until roughly chopped.

parsley, and sweety drops into food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. Add mix to bell peppers along with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Put Together: Spoon hummus on the plate

Top with spicy pepper mixture

Offering at Aba: Cater your watch party with a Mediterranean feast curated by Chef Partner CJ Jacobson with fan favorites like Kebabs, Smoky Garlic Hummus, Whipped Feta and Muhammara Spread. Sommelier-Selected bottles of wine available.