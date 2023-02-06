Chef Partner CJ Jacobson for Aba in Austin, Texas
What he’s serving at home: Mediterranean spreads
“I’ll bring something easy from the restaurant. Luckily for me, our classic hummus, charred eggplant or toasted almond & garlic spreads are all on hand. This year, I’ll bring all of these and some halloumi kebabs with red zhoug. I’ll throw them in the broiler while I tune in to a few downs and then present the cheesy, spicy majesty!”
HUMMUS INGREDIENTS (for 1 cup):
-Cooked Garbanzo Beans(1/4 lb)
-Minced Garlic (1/2 clove)
-Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 T)
-Cooking Water, from beans (1 tsp)
-Tahini (3 tsp)
-Lemon Juice (3 tsp)
-Salt (1/2 t)
SPICY PEPPERS INGREDIENTS (for 1/2 cup):
-Samba Ole (1/2 cup)
-Red Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)
-Yellow Bell Pepper, roasted and peeled (1/2 lb)
-Piquilo Peppers, cooked (1/2 lb)
-Brown Anchovy, minced (1 tsp)
-Fish Sauce (1.5 tsp)
-Sherry Vinegar (1 tsp)
-Sugar (1 tsp)
-Lemon Juice (1 tsp)
-Basil, picked and chopped (1.5 tsp)
-Parsley, picked and chopped (1 tsp)
-Sweety Drops (3 T)
-Olive Oil (2 T)
-Salt (1/2 tsp)
-Ground Black Pepper (1/4 tsp)
PROCEDURE: To Cook Garbanzo Beans:
- Soak 1 lb of dried garbanzo beans in 1 gallon of water overnight.
- Drain garbanzo beans, place in pot and cover with water, 1 T baking soda, and 2 T salt
- Bring to boil then turn to a simmer
- Cook until beans are very soft, 1 hour
To Prepare Hummus:
- Drain cooked chickpeas, save ¼ cup
- Add hot beans to food processer with remaining ingredients
- Process for 4-5 minutes until smooth and creamy.
To Prepare Spicy Peppers:
- Place peppers in food processor, pulse to break down pepper while still chunky
- Add piquilo peppers, anchovy, fish sauce, sherry vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, basil,
parsley, and sweety drops into food processor and pulse until roughly chopped.
- Add mix to bell peppers along with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Put Together:
- Spoon hummus on the plate
- Top with spicy pepper mixture
Offering at Aba: Cater your watch party with a Mediterranean feast curated by Chef Partner CJ Jacobson with fan favorites like Kebabs, Smoky Garlic Hummus, Whipped Feta and Muhammara Spread. Sommelier-Selected bottles of wine available.