What To Plant Right Now For A Succulent Summer Garden

We love a good plant pun so if you want a “succulent summer garden” our plant pro, Lance Roberson, says the best way to add to your garden in the hot summer months is by planting succulents.

Lance Roberson of PLance.org says now is the time to plant plenty of succulents

There are other plants you can consider during a Central Texas summer but Lance mentioned that most will require a lot of extra water and they’ll also take on extra stress from the heat.

Succulents are water hardy and they can take on a lot of heat without looking sad so if you’re planning to add to your garden now and you don’t want to worry about your new plant babies, succulents will be your best bet.

Planting succulents is easy and you can add several to one container if you want variety. Simply add to soil at the depth of the container they come in and for the best results cover the top of the soil with a layer of mulch then give it a good drink of water and let them be. After planting and watering that first time you will only need to give them a drink 3-4 times over the course of the summer. They enjoy their dry home and love the heat so you will be left with very little maintenance.

Succulents need very little water during the summer months and are heat resistant

Once the winter months hit us in Central Texas, Lance suggests that you might want to protect them from heavy rainfall by moving them to a covered area but otherwise you will just plant and have the joy of watching them grow.

If you have plant or gardening questions you can reach out to Lance via email at Lance@Plance.org or give him a call at (512) 672-9250. You can also head to his website PLance.org