What To Plant, Grow & Buy For Fall With Lance Roberson Of PLance

Lance Roberson of PLance.org stopped by the virtual studio to share what to plant, buy and grow for your fall garden.

1. Wildflower seeding time (Bluebonnets etc)

2. Plant those trees – fall is the best time

3. Bulbs – in stores now and great for holidays or for spring

4. Mums

5. Cool season vegetables such as greens and squash

If you want to dig deeper into gardening and plants you can listen in to Lance’s weekly podcast, “Good At Plants Bad At Life.” Here’s what you can expect….

Horticulture is for when individual plants need individual attention, and some of us need more help than others! Plants are food, clothing, shelter, air, and medicine just to start off the list, and whether you want to beautify our surroundings or help conserve natural resources plants can make a difference with our help. Curious to find new plants for your situation? Want help in saving your favorite plant? Or just want to hear how plants have changed our lives, this is podcast for you. Join horticultural consultant Lance Roberson, along with his friends Pat Sirois and Stephanie Gilbert as we help Pat grow his first plant, answer all the questions Stephanie could ever ask, and tell our stories with plants! Have a question? Need help with a problem? We want to help! Let’s grow!

Lance aims to educated and entertain listeners on a weekly basis and you can subscribe, listen and follow here.

To send us your questions you can email Lance at Lance@plance.org or find all his info at Plance.org