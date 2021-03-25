What To Do The Moment You Are Injured With DC Law

If you’ve ever been in an accident, the seconds and minutes afterward can be shocking. What should you do immediately after an accident?

It can be really stressful, especially if you are injured and in pain. The first thing you want to do is call 911 and get the EMS there for any injured people and the police there to investigate the collision. Then, you want to document the scene if you are able. Get witness names, take pictures, exchange insurance information. The biggest mistake I see people make is they think that just because it is obvious the other person is at fault, they don’t need to call the police or document the scene. As soon as they leave the scene, that other driver changes their story and now they have a contested claim.

The vast majority of people injured in a car accident or by another person’s negligence do not have the money for a personal injury case to pay an attorney up front. How can they still get representation from DC Law?

They just need to call any time 24/7 for a free, no obligation consultation. If we are able to help, there is no fee unless we are able to get the client a recovery. There is no risk to the client ever.

What happens if the injured party doesn’t have a means to get medical treatment?

We have been representing injured folks in Austin for the last 25 years. So, we know who all the best doctors and clinics are in town. We can get our clients care immediately because of the relationships we have forged over the years. And, because we are involved, the medical providers will not require any payment up front.

What if the injured claimant is in the hospital, can they still get a consultation with DC Law?

Absolutely. We can meet in person no matter where the person is, or we can complete the entire process over the phone or via Zoom video call. People can hire DC Law anytime any place, regardless if they are in the hospital or at home with a wrecked car & no way to get anywhere. We can come to them or do it over the phone anytime.

When a client calls DC Law for a first-time consultation, what information will they need to have to get the process started?

Really very little. We can always obtain any missing information later during our investigation. The important thing is just to call as soon as you can. The insurance company for the other side who ran into you is working on the case immediately, and they are going to have lawyers, so it is important for you to get a lawyer on board to level the playing field.

