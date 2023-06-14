Peached Tortilla | @peachedtortilla – 5520 Burnet Road, Suite 100, Austin

The Peached Tortilla in north Austin will offer a delicious Mongolian Steak special made sous vide style. Dads can enjoy the sweet and spicy cut from 44 Farms, made with charred garlic yu choy, scallions and served with a side of jasmine rice. Pair it with one of their cocktails like the Kentucky Mule made with bourbon, mint syrup, house ginger beer and lemon juice. Or try the Margarita de Peached with habanero-thai infused hornitos tequila, lime and orange liqueur.

Armadillo Den | @ArmadilloDen 10106 Menchaca Road, Austin

Come on down to south Austin where “Fathers Throw for Free” inside the Armadillo Den Celtic Axe sports complex. Those interested can book directly on their website listed HERE. Dads and fur dads alike can enjoy some of The Den’s hand-crafted cocktails like Fords Ranch Water made with thai basil seltzer, cucumber and fresh lemon juice. Or the Frozen Painkiller with Flor de Cana rum, fresh pineapple juice, coconut milk and orange juice.

District Kitchen + Cocktails | @district_kitchen 5900 W. Slaughter Lane & 7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

Cheers to dad with a $1.00 Old Fashioned cocktail made with brown sugar simple syrup, bitters and house blend bourbon. Offer available with the purchase of an entree, limit one special per father. District Kitchen + Cocktails also offers some fantastic dishes dad is sure to love like the Prime Cowboy Ribeye cooked to dad’s liking and served with roasted red potatoes, brussel sprouts, and porcini butter. (Try it blackened!) For a meatless option, the Bucatini Pesto Pasta is another favorite with cilantro pesto, asparagus, squash, grape tomatoes, olive oil whipped ricotta, garlic butter baguette, and american grana.

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar | @oasthouseatx 8300 N FM 620 Unit E & 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar will also be offering the $1.00 Old Fashioned special with purchase of an entree for dad. Come early for the brunch special featuring Steak Ranchero. It includes a Heartbrand wagyu served medium-rare with tomatillo salsa, wild mushroom conserva, tomato, poblano, and roasted red potato, topped with a sunny egg. The dinner special that evening will feature a Smoked Bone-in Pork Chop served with a loaded hasselback potato and grilled asparagus. A meal fit for a king!

The Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar & Kitchen | @Luckyrabbitjonestown – 18631 RM 1431, Jonestown

Stop over to The Lucky Rabbit in Jonestown for some amazing Father’s Day deals. The Lucky Rabbit will have a Steak and Potato special to honor all the dads, plus live music from 2-5 p.m. You can also treat dad to a $5 Old Fashioned this day, or try any of their frozen cocktails for $5 as well! Try the classic Margarita–or one with a little pizazz, like the Jackrabbit featuring spicy watermelon and a tajin rim.

The Dirdie Birdie

Challenge dad for a round of mini golf at The Dirdie Birdie in The Domain. This Father’s Day, all whiskeys will be $2 off from the bar menu.

Cru Food and Wine Bar

This year CRU is honoring Dads with a special a la carte three-course brunch menu featuring Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg Toast, signature Goat Cheese Beignets or the Spinach & Artichoke Gratin, paired with mimosas or bellinis for $6 each from 11am – 3pm. Then, starting at 4:00pm, treat dad to a dinner special with a PlumpJack wine pairing complimented by Chile Rubbed Jumbo Scallop with sweet corn risotto and cilantro lime butter or the Filet Mignon with chimichurri for $45. The premium wine pairings can be added on for $25 and will include PlumpJack Reserve Chardonnay and Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon. Reservations are encouraged.

Bill’s Oyster

Our neighborhood’s new seafood and cocktail bar, Bill’s Oyster, opened early May and serves as the perfect spot for a Father’s Day feast. Menu items include East and Gulf Coast Oysters, King Crab, extravagant seafood towers, and classic favorites like Bill’s burger, Lobster Roll, and Fried Grouper Fingers. With a lively atmosphere and cozy interior, Bill’s Oyster is ideal for the dad who loves good food and the feel of old New Orleans.

Luminaire

This Father’s Day, treat dad to a delicious four-course dinner paired with a special Old Fashioned cocktail at chef Steve McHugh’s, Luminaire, located on the ground floor of Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin at 721 Congress Avenue. Alongside its regular dinner menu, the restaurant will be offering a Father’s Day meal from 5 PM to 11 PM, complete with a crispy calamari appetizer, heirloom tomato salad topped with manchego cheese and a garlic and herb sherry vinaigrette, your choice of three Delgado Chops (lamb, pork, boar, goat, veal, or beef), and churros for dessert. For the Old Fashioned pairing, Luminaire adds a smoky twist to the classic cocktail with the addition of a BBQ Demerara syrup and a homemade pork jerky garnish. The meal is available for $90 per person and reservations can be made in advance on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 737-257-3211.

Skinny’s Off Track Bar

1806 East 12th Street

Open Monday-Wednesday 4pm-Midnight; Thursday & Friday 4pm-2am; Saturday 11am-2am; Sunday 11am-Midnight

Sunday 6/18: Burgers and Beer with Dad: Father’s Day Trifecta Special with Lonestar Tallboy, Jim Beam and Smash Burgers for $12

William Chris Vineyards Annual Hog & Goat Roast

William Chris Vineyards will be hosting its annual Hog & Goat Roast from 11 am – 3 pm! Celebrate Father’s Day in style at the first Texas winery to be ranked in the 100 World’s Best Vineyards list! The on-site culinary team will slow-roast a whole hog and goat over an open fire pit until it’s perfectly ready to enjoy! Take in the views of the vineyards, pour some Texas wine, relax in the sunshine, and enjoy the company of your family and friends. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on their website linked here.

Lefty’s Brick Bar Father’s Day Taproom Takeover with Austin Beer Works

Lefty’s Brick Bar in East Austin will be hosting a taproom takeover with Austin Beerworks for a Father’s Day Tap Takeover! Their brewing team will be on-site to release some cool new beer, share samples, and give away prizes from 12pm to 6pm.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

Treat your father to the best steak in downtown, Austin. Dean’s has a lot to offer from USDA Prime 28-day dry-aged steaks to 100% American Wagyu, join us in a celebration of fatherhood through fine dining. All father figures will receive a complimentary cigar upon departure. With a Smoked Manhattan in one hand and a cigar in the other, nothing can beat Father’s Day at Dean’s.

Additional details:

No special menu, serving our regular dinner menu

Complimentary cigar

Regular hours 5pm–10pm

Acre 41

Celebrate Father’s Day from the Campus District’s upscale contemporary steakhouse, Acre 41. From 7am to 12am, we will feature Old Fashioned cocktails for $4 and draft beers for $1. Add these to any U.S.D.A Prime Steak on the menu, and you’ll have the perfect pairing.

Menu features:

$4 Old Fashioned & $1 draft beersall day

Texas SVN brunch happy hour: $7 Mimosas, $7 Biscuits, & $7 Bloody Marys 10am-2pm

Cookie Rich

This Father’s Day, show your appreciation for Dad by giving him the gift of indulgence with Cookie Rich. Offering an array of irresistible flavors, including seasonal specialties and limited-time collaborations with Tiff’s Treats, Cookie Rich is the perfect treat for every sweet-loving dad. From classic favorites to unique creations, there is something for everyone. Choose from:

Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Chocolate Chip + Dark Choc Fudge, Red Velvet + Cream Cheese, Dark Fudge + Vanilla, Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Toasted Coconut + Salted Caramel, Cookies + Cream, Lemon Sugar + Lemon Pudding, Orange Dreamsicle, Key Lime Pie, Candy Bar, and Banana Pudding

These selections are available in various pack sizes, including 4 packs, 12 packs, and 48 packs, ensuring there’s an option to suit every dad’s cookie cravings. Order yours today here for local pick up, delivery up to 30 miles, and nationwide shipping.

Credit Knoxy Knox Photography

Goodfolks

Indulge in Goodfolks’ Father’s Day specials, featuring the savory Pork Belly Melt with Akaushi Wagyu Beef, Seared Glazed Pork Belly, White Cheddar, Black Garlic Lemon Aioli, Fried Onions, all between Buttered & Griddled Texas Toast. Alternatively, savor the Pork Belly Sandwich with Black Garlic Aioli, House Baked Honey Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. But the celebration doesn’t end there! Goodfolks is proud to present Speakeasy Night, an exclusive Father’s Day event that promises an evening of sophistication and intrigue. Join them for this special occasion and discover a Secret Menu crafted exclusively for the event. Your ticket includes the entry fee and one Secret Drink, adding an element of surprise to an already unforgettable night.

Spare Birdie

Celebrate Father’s Day with Spare Birdie’s exclusive specials available all Father’s Day weekend long, including Orange Soy Glazed Duck Wings served with Chipotle Aioli, Scallion Salad, and Sesame Seeds. Or treat Dad to a mouthwatering Bone-In Ribeye paired with Garlic Butter Colossal Shrimp, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, and Grilled Asparagus.

Credit Rick Cortez

TLC Austin

On June 18th, TLC is showing Dad the love with their Surf & Turf Special. When you purchase TLC’s Cowboy Ribeye, you get a complimentary 6-8 oz. Lobster Tail. The Cowboy Ribeye consists of a 22 oz Grilled Linz Heritage Bone-In Ribeye, served with Roasted Garlic and Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus. This enticing offer is available all day on June 18th, and reservations are not necessary.

Walton’s Fancy and Staple

Give Dad a little caffeine kick with Walton’s Father’s Day Coffee Care Package. When you purchase a bag of Walton’s House Blend Cuvée Coffee, Walton’s will give you a free bottle of their house-made Vanilla Bourbon Simple Syrup. This sweet and smoky syrup will give Dad the pep in his step that he needs to make it through the mornings.

Credit Dani Parsons

The Driskill | Bourbon & Boots Pop-Up with Garrison Brothers & Alvies Boots

The historic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin will be hosting a pop-up celebration with Hye-based Garrison Brothers and Alvies Boots on Wednesday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can sip on a Hill Country-crafted bourbon cocktail in the lobby and at the Driskill Bar while receiving a personalized boot fitting during the Alvies Boot Party. Those interested in a custom boot fitting can sign up here.

Aba | Father’s Day Mediterranean Brunch

South Congress Mediterranean restaurant Aba will offer Father’s Day brunch and dinner specials on both Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18. Brunch specials include Shawarma Spiced Skirt Steak & Eggs (with roasted Kennebec potatoes, nigella butter, tzatziki), while dinner boasts a special Grilled Octopus (with fingerlings and preserved lemon vinaigrette)

Credit Samantha Brauer

Tillie’s at Camp Lucy (Dripping Springs) | Father’s Day Specials

Those looking to escape to the Hill Country can head to Tillie’s, the American Nouveau restaurant nestled in the secluded ranch retreat Camp Lucy. Helmed by Executive Chef Andy Knudson, Tillie’s will be offering a selection of specials during their Father’s Day dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to dine on entrees such as Gulf Crab Cakes (with Cajun remoulade, herb salad, charred lemon), Eggplant Parmesan Ravioli (with basil, parmesan de Reggiano, Bianco tomatoes) or Ribeye Surf & Turf (with lobster, bearnaise, pomme puree).

Little Ola’s

Will be offering Biscuit Packs for pickup at their store or delivery on Saturday, 6.17 & Sunday 6.18. Plus, an exclusive pack with Butler’s Pitch & Putt.

Pickup orders can be placed at the link provided here.

Little Ola’s Biscuit Pack — $35: 6 Biscuits with 4oz each of Honey Butter, Pimento Cheese, and Peach Jam

6 Biscuits with 4oz each of Honey Butter, Pimento Cheese, and Peach Jam The Big Ola’s Biscuit Pack ($70): Sunday 6.18 from 8 am- 11 only. Everything from the Little Ola’s Biscuit Pack, plus; Chocolate Bacon Caramel Cake (serves up to 6) Choice of signature beverage (Iced Tea, Arnold Palmer, Lemonade, or Cold Brew) Sleeve of 3x Butler Pitch and Putt Balls plus Butler socks Dad’s Day at Butler Pitch & Putt ($40) 1 round at Butler Pitch & Putt Sleeve of 3x Butler Pitch & Putt Balls LOB Biscuit Sandwich Voucher from the Clubhouse Two Beverage Vouchers (Beer or Non-Alcoholic) Add Ons: Prime Rib & Horseradish cream sauce, all food/bev items above

Sunday 6.18 from 8 am- 11 only. Everything from the Little Ola’s Biscuit Pack, plus;