WHAT TO DO: Activity Offerings During The Coronavirus Outbreak

CRAFTS & HOBBIES
Antonelli’s Cheese Shop
- Check out www.instagram.com/antonellis for the latest on their Cheesemonger Live program! Book an appointment online, select your goods and do curbside pick-up for their virtual cheese tasting course!
Studio San Martian
- Studio San Martian plans to livestream painting videos and workshops. Stay up-to-date on their Facebook page.
Desk Plants
- Since we’re all now “working” from home for the coming weeks, local Austin business Desk Plants wants to help make the most of your time inside, offering 20% off their entire selection of hard-to-kill indoor plants.
- Plants are not only great stress relievers, but also help purify the air (that you’re now in 24/7). It’s a great option for picking up a new skill or hobby and provides a much needed moment of zen during this otherwise crazy time. Desk Plants also offers delivery throughout Austin so you don’t have to leave your home. They offer virtually unkillable plants for those with a brown thumb and plenty of options for expert plant parents – plus a plant help hotline and online tips videos.
Toast + Timber
- Offering DIY take-home kits and virtual workshops
- Projects for the whole family
- Learn more online.
ENTERTAINMENT
Doc’s Drive-In Theater
- Doc’s drive-in theater gives you the opportunity to get out of the house while practicing safe social distancing. Go online to find their latest offerings, which include some great double-features!
Songs For Young Whippersnappers
- A collection of classic American songs, reimagined for children that is now a LIVE SHOW and more! Join Songs For Young Whippersnappers on Facebook for free livestreams every weekday with the kids.
EXERCISE
Charge Running
- Charge Running is the first app that lets you run LIVE alongside other runners as well as with live coaching to help you go the distance. It’s the most social running experience you can have by yourself (!), increasing motivation as well as the sense of community that’s been lost as we try to cope with the outbreak by limiting face-to-face contact. You get:
- Unlimited access to live running classes and virtual races
- The ability to compete with runners anywhere in the world in real time
- A live Leaderboard that shows where you are in the pack to keep you pushing
- Live, personalized feedback from professional trainers
- Group chat with coaches and fellow runners throughout the run
- On-demand runs for times you can’t join the live groups
- A choice of difficulty levels and race types
- Compatible with IOS, Android and Apple Watch
Earn That Body
- Kim Eagle has online workouts available now!
- Strength Training, Cardio, Yoga and more!
- All Nutrition Programs are online! So you can stay healthy & fit even during this stressful time.
- Go online for details.
Get It ATX
- Kristina is offering online health coaching, real-time live streamed personal training, at-home workout design and online nutrition consulting.
- Tune in LIVE for a FREE workout at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live! www.instagram.com/getitatx.
Rossman Coaching
- Ross offers 1-on-1 OR group training out of his garage. He focuses mostly on body weight / minimal equipment necessary. He brings the energy, focuses on form and will give you an amazing workout. HALF OFF PRICES right now ($40/session-60mins) for 1-on-1, and group training rates available upon request. Contact him today (985) 237-2826 or message him on Instagram.
Shoal Creek Striders
- Join the group! Shoal Creek Striders are staying in shape by hosting their main groups of 10+ people daily and maintaining spaces of 6 inches or more between runners to facilitate the city ordinance.
Todd Pilates
- Todd Pilates are limiting their classes to only 9 students+ an instructor and have offered online support for those who are interested in joining and working out from home ($17.99 unlimited/per month).
VAMPS Dance
- Curious about pole fitness? VAMPS Dance is adding FREE online classes, as well as posting some new instructional videos to their YouTube. Many classes do NOT require a pole at home. You can pay it forward with a “love donation,” too — learn more on their website.